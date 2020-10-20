Star Trek Actress Marina Sirtis Says Kirstie Alley Is Dead To Her, Describes Her As “Evil”

Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Lower Decks actress Marina Sirtis said Kirstie Alley is dead to her after the Wrath of Khan actress expressed her support for President Donald Trump.

On October 17th, Alley, who played Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, took to Twitter where she wrote, “I’m voting for Donald Trump because he’s NOT a politician. I voted for him 4 years ago for this reason and shall vote for him again for this reason.”

She added, “He gets things done quickly and he will turn the economy around quickly. There you have it folks there you have it.”

In response to this tweet, Star Trek: The Next Generation actress Marina Sirtis, who plays Deanna Troi, wrote on Twitter, “You are now dead to me.”

Sirtis would follow that up with a number of subsequent tweets.

She added, “You are also blocked. I don’t need to hear your crazed Scientology BS.”

Then she wrote, “Hey Kirstie, next time your electricity goes out I suggest you call a plumber because that is your demented reasoning.” She then described her as “Bat shit crazy.”

Sirtis would then explain her comments writing, “It means that I will no longer watch anything she ever appeared in and I have blocked her. She’s not actually dead. Geez, talk about being literal.”

Interestingly, despite her numerous comments in response to Alley, she would would claim, “To be honest, I don’t care about her that much to take the time.”

She would then insinuate that Alley is supporting evil writing, “Evil triumphs when good men (and women)stay silent.”

Sirtis then upped the ante describing Alley and all other supporters of President Donald Trump as racists, misogynists, and xenophobes.

She wrote, “He’s a racist, a bigot, a misogynist and a xenophobe. The people who voted for him have the same beliefs. They voted for one of their own.”

When asked if her animosity towards Alley was personal, Sirtis would claim, “I’ve never met the woman.”

A few hours later, Sirtis would outright call Alley “evil.”

She wrote, “As an American I have free speech and can respond to evil in any way I see fit.”

Sirtis is no stranger to expressing her political opinions. In an interview with The Big Issue back in June 2019, the actress claimed that Republicans can not be Star Trek fans.

She stated, “You feel like saying, did you watch the show? Because you are saying the exact opposite of what the show represents. It’s an oxymoron – a Star Trek fan does not equal a Republican, it doesn’t.”

Sirtis added, “The people who I hear from on social media, I don’t get how they can be huge fans of the show and my character and think the way that they do.”

In that same interview she also insinuated that supporters of Donald Trump are racists, something she now outright says as noted in her tweets above.

In the interview Sirtis stated, “The thing is… I’m very outspoken. I say what I think. Trump and Brexit are both about immigration. That’s the bottom line. And you know what, we’ve got to stop using euphemisms, like I just did. ‘It’s all about immigration’ is a euphemism for racism. We sugar-coat it, that’s how they get away with it. We’ve got to call it what it is. Fear of the other.”

The Star Trek actress elaborated, “And the other right now is people who don’t have white skin or aren’t Christian. I hate that we sugar-coat it and use euphemisms like populist. Let’s call it what it is, let’s call these people out.”

“This is how Trump is doing it, he’s giving them permission to be their hateful selves because there’s no consequences. They don’t feel embarrassed to say the things they would have been embarrassed to say when Obama was President,” she continued.

She then indicated that she couldn’t live in the United States anymore.

She stated, “It’s like they pulled the scab off the wound and the pus is all pouring out. That’s exactly the right metaphor. It’s just disgusting. So I don’t think I can live here anymore. I don’t think English people are as bad. British people have a reputation across the world for being snooty, cold and distant but we’re authentic. We’re much more authentic than Americans.”

Sirtis wasn’t alone in responding to Alley. Star Trek: The Original Series actor George Takei also responded. He wrote, “I actually don’t care what Kirstie Alley thinks, and neither should you.”

He then added, “She’s already in one cult, so this isn’t a surprise.”

Allie has not personally responded to either Sirtis or Takei. However, she did tweet, “I’m voting for a system. I’ve narrowed it down for myself. It’s either a vote for a republic or a vote for socialism. It’s ok if you disagree.”

She added, “We can still be friends ..standing together in the gas station lines if your team wins.”

What do you make of Sirtis’ comments to and regarding Kirstie Alley and her support of President Donald Trump?

