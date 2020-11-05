The Mandalorian Star Gina Carano Calls To “Fix” The Election Process

The Mandalorian star Gina Carano, who plays Cara Dune, took to Twitter to call for the election process to be fixed.

Carano not only called for the election process to be fixed, but she also suggested multiple ways how the process and system can be fixed.

She wrote, “We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today. Put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud. Investigate every state. Film the counting. Flush out the fake votes. Require ID. Make Voter Fraud end in 2020. Fix the system.”

In response to this tweet, a number of individuals responded by claiming there is no voter fraud.

One user wrote, “Disappointing that this is where you’re at in this. It isn’t fraud that is the issue today.”

Another wrote, “What voter fraud? Also if the GOP would’ve allowed mail-in voting ballots to be counted early we wouldn’t be waiting.”

“This happens in every state already, Gina. The process is highly observable and is all a matter of public record,” wrote user @WatsonJones.

They added, “Dont take untrue, conservative talking points and blast them out to your 400k+ followers without doing a bit of advanced research yourself.”

@ArezouAmin wrote, “Have you considered…not spreading misinformation right now? This is really irresponsible.”

“There’s no fraud in the mail in voting system. There’s disenfranchisement and voter suppression, mostly in red states, but not fraud,” wrote @jjohns313.

They added, “If republican govnts had let the mail in votes be checked and counted before 7am on Election Day this wouldn’t look ‘fraudelent.'”

And user @DigitalVirus87 wrote, “You know intentional voter fraud is a myth right? There has been like 5 actual fraudulent votes on the last 20 years.”

However, voter fraud does indeed exist and is well documented and can even be found on the official White House’s website.

In the document provided by The White House they detail numerous instances of voter fraud in recent years.

One example in Alabama saw Daniel W. Reynolds, the chief campaign volunteer for Commissioner Amos Newsome, plead guilty to three counts of absentee ballot fraud. He “participated in falsifying absentee ballots in the Dothan District 2 election between Newsome and his rival Lamesa Danzey in the summer of 2013.”

Another example in Alabama saw Janice Lee Hart “plead guilty to eight misdemeanor counts of attempted absentee ballot fraud in connection with misconduct while working on the 2013 campaign for District 2 City Commissioner Amos Newsome.”

In Nevada, “Tina Marie Parks pleaded guilty to one felony voter registration. She was initially charged with 11 felony offenses for having improperly completed others’ voter registration forms.”

Biqui Diana Parra Rodriguez of Las Vegas “illegally obtained personal information of Mary Lou Aguirre and falsely registered to vote under her name in 2011 and in 2012. She was caught through the use of photo ID cards and facial recognition software that identified the two IDs she had obtained under different names. She ultimately pleaded guilty to two felony counts of voter registration fraud and identity theft.”

In New Hampshire, Nancy Sullivan “admitted having committed voter fraud in the 2014 general election. Sullivan fraudently obtained an absentee ballot in the name of her son, Avery Galloway, by forging his signature on an absentee ballot request form, as well as on the envelope containing the completed ballot.”

In Virginia, Vafalay Massaquoi “pleaded guilty to one count of falsifying voter registration applications and two counts of forging a public record. While working for New Virginia Majority, a liberal advocacy group, Massaquoi filed voter applications for completely made-up Alexandria residents.”

Also in Virginia, “Andrew Spieles pleaded guilty to charges stemming from his subsmission of eighteen fraudulent voter registrations. While working for Harrisonburg Votes, a voter registration organization affiliated with the Democratic Party, Spieles falsified voter registration information.”

In Pennsylvania, “Myron Cowher and Dmitry Kupershmidt were found guilty of attempting to rig a May 2014 election in the private community of Wild Acres Lakes… Cowher was arrested and subsequently convicted on 217 counts, including forgery, identity theft, and criminal conspiracy. His accomplice, Kupershmidt, was found guilty on 190 counts.”

Also in Pennsylvania, “Eugene Gallagher pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges in connection with the November 2013 election, in which he was a candidate for councilman in the Taylor Borough. He unlawfully persuaded Taylor residents and non-residents to register for absentee ballots in the election using a Taylor address. Gallager was the top vote-getter in the election and won his first term as councilman.”

Needless to say there are plenty of instances of people committing voter fraud getting caught in states across the United States of America, to claim voter fraud doesn’t exist is simply untrue.

What do you make of Gina Carano’s comments regarding the election process?

