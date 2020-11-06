New Black Panther 2 Rumor Reveals How Marvel Will Replace T’Challa

A new Black Panther 2 rumor explains how Marvel Studios plans on replacing T’Challa following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman.

The rumor comes from YouTuber Grace Randolph and reiterates previous rumors that Marvel Studios will use a digital double for Chadwick Boseman.

Randolph writes on Twitter, “I hear that they are making a Chadwick Boseman digital double that’s looking very life like…”

She then goes on to indicate that Marvel Studios’ “current plan is that T’Challa will die in battle at the beginning of the film & Shuri becomes the new Black Panther.”

The idea that Marvel Studios would use a digital double for Chadwick Boseman isn’t new. A rumor claiming the film company planned to use CGI to have Boseman in Black Panther 2 surfaced back in October.

That rumor came from scooper Daniel Richtman and was reported by Inside The Magic. According to the publication, Richtman detailed, “I hear that Marvel might go the Carrie Fisher route by having a CGI double cameo to give Chadwick’s character closure.”

As for the idea that Shuri will become Black Panther, that did happen in the comics. Shuri became Black Panther in Black Panther #5 (2009).

During the Dark Reign event, Shuri would seek out the Panther God to become the next Black Panther after T’Challa is put into a coma by Dr. Doom when he refuses to join his cabal that includes Namor, Norman Osborn, Emma Frost, Loki, and The Hood.

However, the Panther God rejects Shuri’s bid to become Black Panther citing her hubris.

Nevertheless, the Panther God does allow her to live and when Morlun, Devourer of Totems, launches an attack on Wakanda, Shuri puts on the Black Panther outfit and confronts the seemingly unstoppable foe, not for her own prideful purposes, but to save her brother, to save her family, and to save her nation and culture from being destroyed.

This resolve to fight, coupled with taking on a nearly suicidal fight against Morlun would earn her the blessing of the Panther God and the right to become Black Panther.

Not only does Randolph claim Boseman’s Black Panther will die, but she also hints this second Black Panther movie could possibly introduce Namor and Atlantis.

Randolph wrote on Twitter, “Also there is a version of the script where T’Challa & Shuri’s mother was killed a long time ago by Atlanteans. Thus raising the stakes vs Namor.”

She concluded the tweet with the caveat, “We’ll see if they stick with that.”

Rumors of Namor’s appearance in Black Panther 2 have been around since at least March 2019.

That March rumor came from We Got This Covered and they simply detailed that their source told them, “The Sub-Mariner is expected to cameo in either Black Panther 2 or Doctor Strange 2.”

A separate rumor regarding Namor in Black Panther 2 surfaced in August 2019. Again, this rumor came from We Got This Covered. They detailed that Namor would actually be the main antagonist for Black Panther 2.

They explained that their sources told them that “the studio has chosen Namor to be the main antagonist of Black Panther 2.” They went on to claim that Namor will try “to take control of Wakanda and become its ruler.”

The idea that Namor would be the main antagonist in Black Panther 2 with Shuri as Black Panther would also be drawing inspiration from the comics. While Shuri is Queen of Wakanda, Wakanda and Atlantis are at war with each other.

In New Avengers #7, Namor attempts to negotiate a peace between Wakanda and Atlantis with T’Challa. However, Black Panther informs him that Shuri will reject his proposition.

And there’s good reason why Shuri would refuse. It’s because Namor had previously launched an attack on Wakanda and flooded the country’s capital city, killing many of its people and leaving their infrastructure in ruin.

In response to this attack, Shuri rejects Namor’s peace treaty and has Wakanda prepare for war.

While Shuri marshalled her troops in Wakanda, she would send word to Namor that she did indeed intend to pursue for peace.

However, her message of peace to Namor was a lie and she would launch an attack on Atlantis while Namor was detained by T’Challa.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has previously indicated that they have been developing Namor.

Back in October 2018, Feige spoke to Erick Weber who reported that “Namor COULD make an appearance” but that Marvel Studios was “still deciding IF & when.”

What do you make of these Black Panther 2 rumors? Are you interested in seeing Shuri become Black Panther and possibly facing off against Namor?

