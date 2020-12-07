Crunchyroll Announces Premiere Date For Dr. STONE Season 2 With New Trailer

Crunchyroll announced the premiere date for Dr. STONE Season 2 with a brand new trailer as well as a key visual.

Take a look at the trailer below.

And here’s is the new key visual.

Crunchyroll’s announcement comes as the official Dr. STONE website also revealed when the second season will begin broadcasting in Japan.

The second season will premiere on January 14, 2021 on both Crunchyroll and in Japan.

In Japan, the show will air on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, TV Aichi, and BS11.

This announcement comes after the official Dr. STONE website revealed new characters and cast information back in November.

First, they revealed that Kensho Ono will play Ukyo Saionji.

Next, they revealed Yoshiki Nakajima will play Yo Uei.

And finally they revealed that Nikki Hanada will be voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki.

All three of these characters will be officers in Tsukasa’s Empire of Might and will be facing off against Senku.

Earlier in November Dr. Stone announced that the opening song for the second season will be performed by Fujifabric with a song titled “Rakuen (Paradise).”

Using Google Translate, member of Fujifabric Daisuke Kanazawa commented on performing the opening theme stating, “I am happy to be able to team up with Dr. STONE for the first time.”

Kanazawa added, “The song “Paradise” changes the life and the world greatly depending on each choice, and like Chizora and Tsukasa’s thoughts, while seeking each other’s “paradise”, they pass each other and struggle. It’s a song that sings about that.”

He concluded, “I can’t help looking forward to the new dawn of ‘Stone World.'”

The ending theme is titled “Koe? Voice?” and is performed by Hatena.

Hatena commented on their song being chosen stating, “Nice to meet you. My name is Hatena. We are very pleased to have you select the 2nd single “Voice?” As the ED for the anime ‘Dr. STONE.'”

“Since the start of the serialization of “Dr. STONE”, I have been enjoying it every week with the feeling of being a citizen of the “Science Kingdom” led by Chizora,” Hatena stated.

The artist then added, “”Voice?” Is a song that imagines Chizora, which has both a calm and cool side to things and a passionate side to save the world with curiosity, so enjoy it with the animation. I would be happy if you could.”

Dr. STONE is based on the manga written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi.

Are you looking forward to Season 2?

