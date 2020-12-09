Artist The Imaginative Hobbyist recently mashed up Rosario Dawson’s version of Ahsoka Tano with DC Comics’ Wonder Woman.

Dawson recently portrayed Ahsoka Tano in live-action in Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

And in an interview with Vanity Fair she revealed she landed the role after Dave Filoni saw fan art depicting Dawson as Ahsoka that she had previously shared to her Twitter account.

Dawson explained, “Actually it first came from fans online. Someone tweeted me and fan-cast me. I retweeted back and I was like, “Absolutely, yes please” and “#AhsokaLives.”

The actual fan art appears to be Boss Logic’s piece from 2017.

You can see the full version below.

Dawson continued, “And apparently that got the attention of someone who has been doing the Star Wars press for years. She forwarded it to Dave Filoni. That kind of started a whole thing. I was like, “Oh my goodness, did I just get fan-cast in something?” And then nothing happened.”

Filoni added, “That was the first time and I looked at Rosario and I thought, Huh. Yeah, I think maybe she would make a good Ahsoka.”

“I just kept loosely aware of what she was up to, and she was doing some Marvel things. But I’d seen interviews with her where she would talk about wanting to play the character and her excitement, so it was interesting,” he continued.

Dawson would provide more details in an interview with StarWars.com.

Dawson explained, “I think someone who always does the press for Star Wars saw it and forwarded it to [Ahsoka creator and The Mandalorian executive producer] Dave Filoni, who said, ‘Interesting. Yeah. She looks like she could be her. That’s cool,’ and then followed me.”

She elaborated, “They ended up having the Star Wars account follow me. And that became a whole thing. Like, ‘Wait, did something just happen?’ And I got really excited. ‘Wait, did something just happen?’ And then nothing happened. [Laughs] Nothing happened for a very long time.”

Dawson continued, “When I spoke with Dave about it and they started talking about doing this show and he did the math of what year it was, he kind of revisited that idea of me for the character, and with my age versus where she would be, and said, ‘This is actually a feasible thing.”

She then added, “But as it started going along, and it was always sort of sitting in the back of [Filoni’s] mind, Dave had always wanted to continue her story and give her a chance at live-action.”

Before Dawson became Ahsoka Tano in live-action the character was voiced by Ashley Eckstein and first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated film back in 2007.

She would become the Jedi Padawan of Anakin Skywalker and joined him during the Battle of Christophsis. Following the battle, the two would then rescue Jabba the Hutt’s son Rotta and return him to his father cementing an alliance between the Hutt Clan and the Galactic Republic.

During The Clone Wars animated series, Tano would participate in a number of battle including the Battle of Ryloth, where she initially disobeyed order and lost an entire squadron of pilots. However, she would eventually help secure a victory on the planet.

On numerous occasions she would face off against General Grievous and the Sith assassin Asajj Ventress as well as numerous bounty hunters including Cad Bane and Aurra Sing.

Ahsoka would even be blamed for a bombing at the Jedi Temple. However, Anakin would uncover that the real culprit of the bombing was her fellow Padawan Barriss Offee, who had become disillusioned by the Jedi.

After being blamed for the bombing, Ahsoka would leave the Jedi Order. However, she did return to aid the Republic during the Siege of Mandalore where she faced off against Maul and his Mandalorian forces.

Tano would escape the Emperor’s Order 66 and would go on to take the codename Fulcrum and became the head of the Rebel Alliance’s intelligence network. As Fulcrum she would take a specific interest in the crew of the Ghost and their Rebel cell on Lothal.

Her aiding of the Ghost would leader her to Malachor, where she faced off against Darth Vader and discovered that it was her former master Anakin Skywalker. Following the battle, it would appear that Tano was lost in the wreckage of Malachor, but she would eventually be saved by Ezra Bridger who used the World Between Worlds to save her from death.

Following the defeat of the Empire at the Battle of Endor, Ahsoka would journey to the planet of Corvus where she encountered the Mandalorian Din Djarin and the force-sensitive Grogu. The two would team up to defeat Magistrate Morgan Elsebeth as she sought to obtain the location of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Ahsoka’s voice would eventually be heard when Rey faced off against the resurrected Darth Sidious.

Following Dawson’s live-action debut as Ahsoka Tano, The Imaginative Hobbyist would mash-up Dawson’s version of Tano with Wonder Woman, who Dawson has provided the voice for in numerous animated versions, the most recent being Justice League Dark: Apokolips War.

She first voiced Wonder Woman in Justice League: Throne of Atlantis in 2015.

The Imaginative Hobbyist wrote, “Combined Ahsoka Tano and Wonder Woman into one – I love Rosario Dawson’s portrayal of both characters.”

What do you make of this mash-up?

(Visited 236 times, 50 visits today)