Disney And FX Announce New Alien TV Series By Falsely Claiming It Will Be First Time Aliens Are On Earth

Disney and FX recently announced during their Investor Day 2020 presentation that they will be developing a new Alien TV series that will be the franchise’s first time on Earth.

The announcement was made by FX chief John Landgraf who stated that it is the franchise’s first “story set on Earth.”

However, as Variety points out, the Alien vs Predator film by director Paul W.S. Anderson was set on Earth.

The opening scene of the film makes it very clear it’s set on Earth as we get a shot of a satellite in Low Earth Orbit.

From there it takes you to Silver Leaf, Nebraska and then to Lho La Ice Fall in Nepal.

The main setting of the film would eventually be revealed to be Bouvetøya, an island off the coast of Antarctica, where a pyramid is buried thousands of feet below the ice.

Most importantly it’s on Earth.

The new Alien TV series will be helmed by Fargo’s Noah Hawley in collaboration with Ridley Scott.

The official Disney account tweeted, “Alien is currently in development at FX Networks. The first TV series based on the classic film series is helmed by Fargo and Legion’s Noah Hawley.”

They added, “Expect a scary thrill ride set not too far in the future here on Earth.”

The announcement comes just a few weeks after Hawley implied that he wasn’t working on Alien anymore.

He had told Deadline, “I know that there’s an effort to reshuffle a lot of things post-Disney takeover and it was a conversation that I had a couple years back. And I have not in the last few weeks been having those conversations about it.”

Hawley added, “But I know that like any studio that there’s a great desire to make the most of one’s library so I wouldn’t be surprised to see something like that.”

When pressed on whether or not he was involved, Hawley stated, “Ya know, I have conversations from time to time, but I’m not committed.”

He was then asked, “And there isn’t a hard conceit to it yet?” Hawley replied, “No, I haven’t — nothing is at that stage.”

Are you interested in seeing what Hawley and Ridley Scott cook up for Alien?

