Actor Macaulay Culkin Throws His Support Behind Replacing President Donald Trump In Home Alone 2

Actor Macaulay Culkin, who played Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone series, recently supported a petition calling for President Donald Trump to be replaced in Home Alone 2.

President Trump appears in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York when Culkin’s McCallister enters the Plaza Hotel.

He runs into the President and asks him, “Excuse me, where’s the lobby?”

Trump responds, “Down the hall and to the left.”

A petition has been created to have President Donald Trump be removed from Home Alone 2 and be replaced with Joe Biden.

The petition, which is on Change.org, was created by Kevin Broberg.

It reads, “Nothing says holiday joy and welcomes in the Christmas spirit like the Home Alone movies (1 & 2). They are classics that have been enjoyed for decades and will only get better with age.”

Broberg continues, “There is no question that, while sharing a turkey dinner on future December 25th, our great, great, great, great-grandchildren will slap their cheeks while screaming, ‘KEVIN’ and everyone will laugh. Mom will reply, ‘Kevin, you’re such a disease!'”

He then asserts, “But Kevin is NOT the disease. The DISEASE is in the second film.”

“Home Alone 2 is tarnished. It has a racist stain on it in the shape of Donald J Trump. I petition that he be edited out of the film and replaced with Joe Biden,” Broberg adds.

Next, it reads, “Nothing ruins holiday cheer like a sexist, xenophobic, race-baiting bigot. For the sake of future generations, Trump must be replaced.”

The petition concludes, “Please, save Christmas. Edit Trump out of this Hollywood classic.”

The petition has been signed by 1,252 people.

Macauley Culkin would weigh in on the petition in response to a fan requesting that Trump be replaced by a 40-year-old Culkin.

The Twitter user wrote, “petition to digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old macaulay culkin.”

Culkin responded, “Sold.”

In response to another user who edited President Trump out of the clip, Culkin responded “Bravo.”

Twitter user @maxschramp wrote, “due to popular request I have removed trump from home alone.”

due to popular request I have removed trump from home alone pic.twitter.com/HoTA2csMl4 — ᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟᅟ (@maxschramp) January 9, 2021

Culkin then tweeted, “Bravo.”

Donald Trump was edited out of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s (CBC) broadcast of the film in 2019.

At the time Donald Trump Jr. slammed the company on Instagram.

He wrote, “Absolutely pathetic. The liberal media like CBC is where Trump Derangement Syndrome manifests itself fully. Imagine being so pathetic in your quest to attain some BS level of wokeness that you need to cut out a scene that is probably one of the the most famous cameos of the era?”

“Imagine being so “triggered” that you can’t even leave a Christmas movie alone without editing,” he continued.

Trump Jr. added, “The media should go register as a lobbyist for the Leftists. Their bias is so flagrant they don’t even pretend to hide it anymore. They prove every day that they really are the enemy of the people.”

President Trump responded to CBC editing out the cameo in a now removed tweet due to Twitter’s suspension of the President.

He stated, “I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!”

Trump then added, “The movie will never be the same! (just kidding).”

What do you make of Culkin’s support for a petition to have Disney remove President Donald Trump from Home Alone 2?

