Rumor: Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel To Appear In Thor: Love And Thunder

Rumor: Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel To Appear In Thor: Love And Thunder

A brand new rumor claims that Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel will appear in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder film.

This rumor comes from Crazy Days and Night where they recently revealed a blind item they had posted back on February 6th.

In their original post the blogger wrote, “This actress is an Oscar winner/nominee and a superhero. While pictures from a set have included some of the stars of the movie, our actress has been filming in complete secret to make it a surprise for viewers.”

On February 14th, they would reveal that the actress is Brie Larson and that the film was Thor.

No other details regarding Larson’s Captain Marvel and her involvement in Thor: Love and Thunder were revealed.

This isn’t the first time, Larson has been rumored for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Back in January, Giant Freakin Robot claimed Larson’s Captain Marvel would be showing up in the film.

Writer Liana Keane explained, “Our source confirms that Brie Larson is going to be in the upcoming fourth Thor movie.”

Keane further elaborated, “Thor Love and Thunder won’t take place on Earth and will, like Thor: Ragnarok before it, largely be a galaxy hopping adventure.”

If these rumors pan out to be true, Larson will join Chris Hemsworth, who returns as Thor, Christian Bale, who will play the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, Natalie Portman, who returns as Jane Foster and will become the Mighty Thor, Karen Gillan, who returns as Nebula, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, and Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord.

Natalie Portman did reveal back in October 2020 that her character will be going through cancer treatment in the film.

She stated, “I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of the Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side.”

However, in a previous interview, director Taika Waititi revealed he’s constantly changing the story when he was asked on whether or not the film would adapt Jason Aaron’s Might Thor run in the comics.

Waititi explained, “We don’t know. That comics run was a big inspiration, and was an influence on the first few drafts. But at Marvel, we always change everything.”

He added, “I could say one thing right now, and in two years, it will be the complete opposite — or that thing won’t exist. We continue writing even in post-production.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently slated to be released on May 6, 2022. However, it’s possible that date could change given the entire film industry has been in flux with dozens of films having their release dates pushed back for over a year now.

(Visited 479 times, 323 visits today)