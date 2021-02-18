SNK vs. CAPCOM: The Match Of The Millennium Now Available To Download, Trailer Released

The SNK Corporation announced that SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium is now available to download on the Nintendo Switch with a new launch trailer.

Take a look at the trailer below.

SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium was originally released in 1999 on the Neogeo Pocket Color, and like many of the other games originally developed for the Neogeo Pocket Color it has finally made its way to the Nintendo Switch.

The game features 26 characters from series like The King of Fighters, Samurai Shodown, Street Fighter, and Darkstalkers.

SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium features multiple fighting modes including Single, Tag, and Team-based. There are also three different battle styles.

A press release also details, “In between bouts players can enjoy Survival, Time Attack and Mini Games to collect points and unlock hidden characters.”

The game has also been specifically adapted to the Nintendo Switch to take “advantage of the Nintendo Switch’s Tabletop and Handheld modes so friends can duke it out whenever and wherever they want.”

It is currently retailing on Nintendo Switch for $7.99.

Along with SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium, other Neogeo Pocket Color games available on the Switch include Fatal Fury First Contact, The Last Blade: Beyond the Destiny, King of Fighters R-2, Samurai Shodown 2, and SNK Gals’ Fighters.

Do you plan on purchasing SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium?

