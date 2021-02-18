YouTuber Nerdrotic Calls Out The Independent’s Annabel Nugent For Lie About Gina Carano

YouTuber Nerdrotic took to Twitter and YouTube to call out British website The Independent and their writer Annabel Nugent for publishing a lie about Gina Carano.

Nugent, in her article titled, “Gina Carano says she found out about her exit from The Mandalorian through social media ‘like everyone else’ claims that Carano called for a boycott against Disney and their Disney+ streaming service.

The writer stated, “Following the news, fans of Carano called for a boycott of Disney’s streaming service using the hashtag #CancelDisneyPlus. However, the request was largely mocked online.”

YouTuber Nerdrotic posted to Twitter, “This is a lie, are you going to retract it? Annabel Nugent. For your information it was a YouTuber that called for it. Not Gina. #WeLoveGinaCarano #CancelDisneyPlus.

He would further discuss it on his livestream.

Doing a simple Twitter Advanced Search easily proves Nugent’s claim that Carano called for a boycott using #CancelDisneyPlus a lie.

Here’s what happens when you query for #CancelDisneyPlus from Gina Carano on Twitter, “No results from #CancelDisneyPlus from Gina Carano.”

The last post where Carano even used a hashtag was back on February 9th before Disney smeared Carano when they announced she had been fired.

She wrote, “Have you checked out #TheTrumanShow recently? ‘You never had a camera in my head!'”

She did retweet YouTuber Drunk3P0. His tweet included the hashtags #WeLoveGinaCarano and #WeLoveCaraDune.

As for the origin of the #CancelDisneyPlus hashtag, two Twitter users began using it on February 10th.

Twitter user @mu11igan wrote, “if they #FireGinaCarano then I will #canceldisneyplus.”

And @RoxboroSerge wrote, “It’s either they #FireGinaCarano or we #CancelDisneyPlus or #BoycottDisneyPlus.”

One America News Network host Jack Posobiec would later tweet out the hashtag following Disney’s announcement that Carano had been fired. He simply posted, “#CancelDisneyPlus.”

He would later write, “Stop giving money to people who hate you #CancelDisneyPlus.”

The hashtag would then go viral and trend #1 as reported by YouTuber Tim Pool.

After getting called out by Nerdrotic on Twitter, Nugent would reply saying she made an error and the article had been updated.

It has been updated, but it still pushes the lie that the hashtag was “largely mocked online.”

Here’s a screen shot as of 5:00 PM ET on February 18, 2021.

As noted above the article was trending #1 and most of the people using the hashtag were not mocking, but were indeed calling for people to cancel their subscriptions to Disney+.

What do you make of Nugent’s outright lie in the article and then the claim that the article had been updated yet it hasn’t been?

**Editor’s Note: This article was updated to reflect that The Independent did indeed update the article and fixed their claim that Carano called for a boycott. However, they still maintained the lie that the hashtag was “largely mocked.”**

