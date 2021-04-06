Report: Joss Whedon Threatened Gal Gadot’s Career On The Set Of Justice League

A new report claims that director Joss Whedon threatened Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot’s career on the set of Justice League.

This new report comes from The Hollywood Reporter (THR) and writer Kim Masters. It also comes after Gadot already confirmed she had her own experience with Joss Whedon.

Back in December 2020, Gadot spoke with the Los Angeles Times regarding Ray Fisher’s accusations against Whedon while on the set of Justice League.

Gadot stated, “I’m happy for Ray to go out and speak his truth.”

She continued, “I wasn’t there with the guys when they shot with Joss Whedon — I had my own experience with [him], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened. I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.”

Gadot did not elaborate on what that experience was, but scooper and YouTuber Grace Randolph speculated that it had to do with The Flash laying directly on top of Wonder Woman.

Randolph stated, “I doubt we’ll ever get specifics from Ray Fisher re Joss Whedon, but here’s one I was the first to report: Gal Gadot didn’t want to film this scene, so Whedon did it w/ a stunt double. That’s why you can’t see her face.”

Photographer Jason Laboy also claimed that Whedon locked either Gadot or her stunt double in a room and threatened her career.

He wrote on Twitter, “Don’t forget to add that he locked her in a room and threatened her career if she didn’t do the scene. That is very important and should not be omitted.”

Now, this new report from THR and Masters appears to back-up Laboy’s claims.

Masters writes, “A knowledgeable source says Gadot had multiple concerns with the revised version of the film, including ‘issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in Wonder Woman. She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next.'”

Masters goes on to detail, “The biggest clash, sources say, came when Whedon pushed Gadot to record lines she didn’t like, threatened to harm Gadot’s career and disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.”

Masters backs up this claim citing an anonymous person she describes as a “witness on the production who later spoke to investigators.”

This person states, “Joss was bragging that he’s had it out with Gal. He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie.”

Masters then writes, “A knowledgeable source says Gadot and Jenkins went to battle, culminating in a meeting with then-Warners chairman Kevin Tsujihara.”

Gadot would echo her previous comments to the Los Angeles Times saying, “I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner.”

What do you make of this new report about Joss Whedon threatening Gal Gadot’s career on the set of Justice League?