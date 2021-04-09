Release Date And New Trailer Revealed For NEO: The World Ends With You

Square Enix announced the release date for their upcoming action role-playing game NEO: The World Ends with You.

The game is a follow-up to the the 2007 Nintendo DS RPG The World Ends with You.

In NEO: The World Ends with You, players follow the story of Rindo as he explores Tokyo to discover the mysteries behind the “Reaper’s Game.”

In a press release Square Enix describes the “Reaper’s Game” as a “life-or-death battle for survival” that Rindo is forced to take part in.

To reveal the release date of July 27th, Square Enix revealed a brand new trailer for the game.

Take a look.

While Rindo, a high schooler who prefers to go with the flow, is the leader of the Wicked Twisters and the game primarily follows his story, he will be joined by a number of other characters including Fret, Nagi, and Minamimoto.

Square Enix describes Fret as “Rindo’s happy-go-lucky classmate and fellow Player in the Reapers’ Game.” They add that he “boasts the ability to get along with just anyone,”

But while he “styles himself as a natural conversationalist, he prefers to keep things light, subconsciously avoiding subjects that are too serious.”

As for Nagi, Square Enix describes her as a “college student whose youthful appearance leads others to mistake her for a middle schooler.”

They add that “she is deeply passionate about her pastimes, devoting all of her time and energy to her favorite games.”

Finally, Nagi is “highly perceptive, she is acutely aware of others’ emotions, and shows disdain toward those she deems superficial and disingenuous.”

Rounding out Rindo’s team is Minamimoto. Square’s description of him begins, “A fellow Player in the Reapers’ Game, Minamimoto puts his impressive psychic powers to use when he saves Rindo and the gang from a tight spot early on, then forces himself onto their team.”

They add, “He calculates every possible future using his own unique formulas and acts in accordance with the values he discovers, but he remains a mystery to all around him. He seems to have his sights set on something greater than Rindo and the gang.”

The game will feature a combat system that lets you customize your team based on the pins they equip. Each team member can use one pin at a time and upon activating the pin you can unleash a psych contained within it.

Square Enix boasts there are “hundreds of pins that let you attack the Noise, heal your team, or boost your allies’ abilities!”

The Noise are the monsters in the game that players will fight as they explore Shibuya, Tokyo and the game’s Shibuya Underground.

NEO: The World Ends with You will be available for PlayStation 4, the Nintendo Switch, and a PC version through the Epic Games Store. It is currently available for pre-order for both physical and digital versions for PlayStation and the physical version of the Nintendo Switch.

What do you make of NEO: The World Ends with You? Do you plan on checking it out?