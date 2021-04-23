Guardians of the Galaxy Actress Zoe Saldana Calls For Defunding The Police After Police Stop Stabbing In Columbus

Guardians of the Galaxy actress Zoe Saldana called for police departments nationwide to be defunded in response to police preventing a stabbing in Columbus, Ohio.

Saldana posted to her Instagram a photo of Ma’Khia Bryant, who was shot and killed by officer Nicholas Reardon as she was just about to stab another female.

Saldana wrote on Instagram, “There are no words for this unimaginable loss. Ma’Khia Bryant was a 16 year old girl who loved doing her hair. She enjoyed doing tik tok videos. She was an honor roll student.”

“She called the police for help. Instead of helping her, they shot her four times. #sayhername #justiceformakhiabryant #defundthepolice.”

During a press conference on April 21st, Columbus police did release two 911 calls made by witnesses during the shooting. According to MSNBC, “the officials have not yet identified who made the phone calls.”

It’s still unclear who made the 911 calls as of April 22nd as WKYC Channel 3 reports, “It’s not clear who made the call.”

Police released body cam footage during a press conference on April 20th that shows Bryant slashing at one female before she pins another female in a pink outfit against a car and is about to stab her. Reardon then fired four shots into Bryant stopping her from stabbing the female in the pink outfit.

Another angle of the attempted stabbing and shooting was shared on Twitter by OAN host Jack Posobiec.

New angle of the attempted stabbing released pic.twitter.com/xaaWiZNwx0 — Peace Promoter Poso (@JackPosobiec) April 22, 2021

