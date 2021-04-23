Welcome to The Daily Stupid, where we cover some of the dumbest and most idiotic things happening around the world and on the internet.

Today, we’ve got more stupid including masked dogs, the state of Virginia, and a guy trying to mend his porch.

Let’s get to it.

1. Masked Dogs

Twitter user Catturd2 shared an image of a woman pushing two masked dogs through some kind of big box store. It looks like a sporting goods store given there are fishing poles behind her and big sign that says Powersports.

Take a look.

This person putting masks on their dogs is a moron, an idiot, an imbecile, and an ignoramus.

2. Virginia

Fox News reports the state of Virginia and it’s Department of Education “is moving to eliminate all accelerated math options prior to 11th grade.”

Their report is based off of Loudoun County School Board Member Ian Serotkin’s Facebook post about a briefing he received regarding the Virginia Mathematics Pathways Initiative.

In his post, Serotkin writes, ‘This initiative will eliminate ALL math acceleration prior to 11th grade. That is not an exaggeration, nor does there appear to be any discretion in how local districts implement this.”

He adds, “All 6th graders will take Foundational Concepts 6. All 7th graders will take Foundational Concepts 7. All 10th graders will take Essential Concepts 10. Only in 11th and 12th grade is there any opportunity for choice in higher math courses.”

Serotkin also shared a chart showing how the Virginia Department of Education plans to roll out the new initiative.

As you can see, it appears it will be fully rolled out for students who are currently in fourth grade. They will begin to take Foundational Concepts 6 when they hit 6th grade in the 2023-2024 school year.

In another image shared to his Facebook page, it shows the goals of the Virginia Mathematics Pathways Initiative. The top one is “Improve equity in mathematics learning opportunities.”

Not only is this stupid, but it’s going to make Virginians that much more stupid.

3. DIY Homeowner

Finally, we’ve got a DIY homeowner who’s trying to fix his porch, and well it doesn’t go very well.

After he places a new piece of wood down, he decides to put all his weight on the one end and it comes up and smacks him in the face.

Poor guy was just tryna fix his porch and he turned himself into a Looney Tunes cartoon 🤕😭 https://t.co/hwMv10rhoX pic.twitter.com/6l6YW8LPkv — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) April 22, 2021

That looked like it hurt. And it should because it was a completely dumb and stupid move.

Welcome to the Daily Stupid, DIY homeowner.

This has been your Daily Stupid. If you have suggestions for tomorrow, leave a comment or hit us up on social media.