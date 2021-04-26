Mortal Kombat Barely Edges Out Demon Slayer At Box Office Despite Opening In Over 1400 More Theaters

WarnerMedia’s Mortal Kombat barely edged out Demon Slayer at the domestic box office over the weekend.

Both films made their debut, but it was Mortal Kombat that came out on top over the Funimation released anime film.

The-Numbers reports that Mortal Kombat grossed $23.3 million at the domestic box office.

That was good enough to beat Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train, which grossed $19.5 million.

However, The-Numbers also reports that Mortal Kombat opened in 3,073 theaters while Demon Slayer opened in only 1,605 theaters.

That means Demon Slayer crushed Mortal Kombat when it comes to gross per theater. Demon Slayer clocked in at $12,150 per theater while Mortal Kombat was almost $5,000 behind at $7,582.

Godzilla vs. Kong rounded out the top three domestic films with $4.285 million bringing the film’s total domestic gross to $86.6 million. It was screened in 2,856 theaters. It had $1,500 in revenue per theater.

The box office take for both films beat The Numbers’ prediction for the opening weekend haul. The box office tracking website previously predicted Mortal Kombat would bring in $13.585 million for its opening weekend.

As for Demon Slayer, they predicted the film would only bring in $7.086 million.

It also beat out predictions made by Box Office Pro. Box Office Pro predicted Mortal Kombat would make between $17 and $22 million with the website homing in on $19 million.

They originally predicted Demon Slayer would earn between $8 and $13 million with a primary target of $10.5 million. However, they would later update it to between $13 and $18 million with a main target of $15 million. It beat both the original prediction and the updated one.

Demon Slayer has huge audience approval with an almost perfect Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes. It clocks in at 99% with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5.

It has a strong score on IMDB as well with a weighted average of 8.4 out of 10.

Meanwhile, Mortal Kombat has an 87% Audience Score with an average rating of 4.3 out of 5.

However, on IMDB the film only has an average weighted score of 6.4 out of 10.

What do you make of the box office hauls for Demon Slayer and Mortal Kombat? What do you make of Demon Slayer almost beating Mortal Kombat despite opening in almost 1500 less than theaters?