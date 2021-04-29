Twitter User Claims My Hero Academia Is “Normalizing Child Abuse And Domestic Violence,” They Get Roasted

Twitter user @Luck_Voltiaxxx recently claimed that My Hero Academia is “Normalizing Child abuse and domestic violence.”

The user posted to the social media platform on April 28th three photos showing Bakugo’s mom slapping his head. The scene occurs in the anime’s third season when All Might and Eraserhead are visiting the parents of Class 1-A’s students and informing them they want to sequester their kids in a dorm on campus for their safety.

You can see the scene courtesy of Crunchyroll’s YouTube below.

The user wrote, “MHA is normalizing Child abuse and domestic violence. this scene is NOT a LAUGHING matter and if you think it is normal for a mother to hit her son while he was calm and tell him that he is to blame for his recent kidnapping making him feel worse for ‘causing a lot of trouble’ then you need a therapist.”

Luck_Voltiaxxx would later add in the thread, “Y’all love mha so much that you cannot even identify it’s flaws. Please for gods sake open your eyes, Bakugo was mentally and emotionally affected by that incident and for his mom to blame him for what happened, that’s just not it smh.”

The user continued, “I’m absolutely horrified and disgusted at the fact that people are actually defending this. I’m simply shook.”

“It’s crazy to think that in this day and age some people actually get away with crimes such as child abuse, domestic violence, pedophilia without being held accountable,” the user stated.

Next, the user wrote, “I’m muting this because it’s getting out of hand. If I got one final message to the civil ans reasonable people who actually THINK about the consequences of their actions, just keep in mind, by watching/reading MHA u are indirectly supporting child abuse and domestic violence.”

However, that wasn’t the user’s final message. The user then tweeted, “I came back to this Post and I’m not shocked there’s not a single valid argument. Please do not share your opinion if you don’t have something proper to say. Do NOT compare MHA w other series, MHA is modern Japan where child abuse/domestic violence is legally punishable crime.”

Twitter users proceeded to completely roast him.

GodotIsW8ing4U wrote, “*portrays something as unusual and comedic* ‘You’re normalizing it!'”

He added, “You’re a complete dips*** buying into and feeding a moral panic that will never do anyone any good.”

Twitter user @Super_Shanko wrote, “Damn, then I’d suggest you stay faaaaar away from this one.” He shared a screenshot of Izumi Curtis from Fullmetal Alchemist.

He then followed that up with a screenshot from Dragon Ball Z of Piccolo training Gohan.

One user wrote, “MHA is normalizing teenagers going outside and fighting crime dressed in tight clothing. We gonna rip on the show for that now?”

Another wrote, “Ah yes, abusing a fictional child from his fictional mother in a fictional world where people have super powers, but nah we’re the evil and crazy ones for laughing at a something that’s meant to be funny. Normalize shutting the f*** up dude.”

Twitter user thesupernintend wrote, “that’s the point, the family is obviously dysfunctional and i believe some of the characters in the show make point of that. it never normalizing it.”

And LysanderInk wrote, “You realize this is a comedic moment, right? Also, you realize he’s not a real character, so he can’t feel pain. Stop crying and cope.”

In one interesting back and forth, Twitter user Kingkuyk wrote, “Also again. If you say this about MHA, then by watching BC you support child soldiers (mha does it too), you support extremely creepy and borderlime sexual harassment by characters, you support non consenting forms of ‘life force stealing’ and more. Gtfoh n****.”

Voltiaxxx responded, “Black Clover is a fantasy medieval European magical series, MHA is modern day Japan and is much more realistic. So people will be more likely to be affected by MHA than Black Clover because MHA also reflects our real world problems.”

Kingkuyk wasn’t having it.

He responded, “Dawg. They are both fantasy. Their proximity to reality is miniscule. MHA has more to impact people cuz it’s more popular.”

He added, “And your assumption that ppl are affected by fiction so deeply shows how detached u r and how you can’t separate the two yourself.”

What do you make of Luck_Voltiaxxx’s accusations against My Hero Academia?