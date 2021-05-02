New Darth Vader Comic Continues The Destruction Of Star Wars With Dumb Reveal About Luke Skywalker Or Anakin’s Severed Hand

The latest Darth Vader comic published by Marvel Comics and written by Greg Pak with art by Raffaele Ienco continues to affirm that Lucasfilm, Marvel, and Disney have absolutely no clue what they are doing with Star Wars.

In Darth Vader #11, the book begins with Vader attempting to challenge Emperor Palpatine, but he is quickly defeated when the Emperor uses the Force to have some kind of giant squid creature choke itself with its tentacles.

From there, Vader journeys into the depths of the temple on Exegol, where he walks past what appear to be the beginning stages of the Snoke clones.

Not only does he pass these Snoke clones, but he also walks past a severed right hand that the Emperor appears to describe as “The Scalpel of Creation.”

It’s unclear who this hands belongs to. It’s possible it could be Luke Skywalker’s hand that Vader severed in his fight against Luke in The Empire Strikes Back.

Or it could be Anakin’s own hand that was severed along with much of his arm in his fight against Count Dooku at the end of the Attack of the Clones.

Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm previously toyed with the idea that Palpatine created Anakin Skywalker in Charles Soule’s Darth Vader #25.

In that book, Vader enters into a Force vision on Mustafar where he sees The Emperor using the Force to impregnate Shmi Skywalker.

However, Lucasfilm Story Group member Matt Martin claimed this was not the implication of the book.

He wrote on Twitter back in 2019, “It’s part of my job to ensure the stories are aligned with the overall vision of Star Wars. If the intention was to make a direct connection between Palps and Anakin’s birth, I would have had it removed.”

Charles Soule, who penned the script for Darth Vader #25, also stated, “I am, in fact, the writer. Matt and I worked closely on this series and this point in particular. I hate explaining stuff in my work in too much detail, but you need to understand the scenario happening here. The Dark Side is not a reliable narrator.”

It’s not just the Dark Side who is an unreliable narrator. Matt Martin is as well.

If you remember, Martin is the same Lucasfilm Story Group member who claims canon is “all fake anyway.”

Back in May 2020, he tweeted, “So to summarize: there is a reason that we need to internally know what is and isn’t canon so we can keep our line of official storytelling as aligned as possible but that doesn’t mean fans can’t individually pick and choose what they want to accept as true.”

He added, “It’s all fake anyway so you can choose to accept whatever you want as part of the story.”

And that seems to be what Lucasfilm, Marvel Comics, and Disney have embraced. None of the stories matter because they see them as fake.

They obviously thought Return of the Jedi was fake since they brought Palpatine back in a cloned body in The Rise of Skywalker despite him clearly being killed in Return of the Jedi.

Not only that, but they continue to tell stories like the one in Darth Vader #11 that attempt to explain The Rise of Skywalker and the more they attempt to explain, the more it’s clear they really have no clue what they are doing.

Star Wars is dead. Disney killed it. Now, they are just desecrating it’s corpse.