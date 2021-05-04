Vox Day Touts Success Of Arktoons, Reveals Four New Series Including One Featuring Ben Garrison’s Political Cartoons

Arktoons Lead Editor Vox Day recently touted the success of the newly launched digital comics platform found at Arkhaven.com.

If you are unfamiliar with Arktoons, it is a free-to-view digital comics platform that with the addition of the four new titles today, brings the total number of titles on the platform to 30.

Each of the titles releases new episodes weekly, and there will be new titles released every single day of the week.

While the platform is free-to-view, readers can subscribe to support it. There are currently four subscription options ranging from $5 to $50.

According to Vox Day, the digital platform has been a success already.

In an email correspondence with Bounding Into Comics, Day touted that the Arktoons platform “is already averaging over 20k daily pageviews and expects to easily exceed 1 million pageviews in its first month of operation.”

As for the four new titles released today they include The Awakener, Chuck Dixon’s Avalon, Ben Garrison, and Ember War.

The Awakener

A federal agent of the Brazilian Special Armed Division, Miguel is a highly trained weapons expert.

But after experiencing a traumatic personal loss, he assumes the identity of a masked vigilante

and begins a single-minded pursuit of vengeance.

The Awakener deals out justice with his own hands, exterminating the politicians and corrupt businessmen who are preying up on his suffering people.

Chuck Dixon’s Avalon

From the mean streets of Moseley to the oceanfront villas of Diamond Beach, crime affects everyone in Avalon. And the presence of the superhumans known around the city as “specials”

hasn’t necessarily made life for the average citizen any better, since the local vigilantes are as apt to demand payment for their protection as they are to provide their services for free.

The crime-fighting duo of King Ace and Fazer are true heroes, not vigilantes, as Fazer explains the difference to a reporter interviewing him for the Avalon Sentinel. A hero doesn’t expect thanks or payment, he helps people because it is the right thing to do. And a hero doesn’t kill anyone, ever.

All Fazer and the big guy are trying to do is make everyday life better for everyone who lives in their city. But e ven heroes face temptation.

Ben Garrison

Ben Garrison was sick of banker bailouts, political corruption and vanishing freedom. He decided to do something. He published his political cartoons on the Internet where they were seen by

millions.

Then came a legion of trolls on a twisted mission to destroy his reputation and silence him .

But Ben Garrison would not be silenced….

Ember War

The countdown to the invasion of Earth has begun. A merciless alien race bent on human extermination has pointed its armada towards Earth. The countdown to their arrival begins.

A mysterious intelligence warns only a young scientist, Marc Ibarra, of our impending doom. Together, the two create a plan for humanity to survive the invasion.

Even with the aid of advanced new technology, Marc is faced with a major problem. The plan—if it works—can only save a fraction of us. Who survives? Who dies? How can humanity win the battle against almost certain annihilation?

With what will only be an ember of humanity left, will it be enough to rekindle our chance for survival and strike back at the Xaros?

The Ember War is the first novel in an epic military sci-fi series by Richard Fox. Adapted for comics by Jon Del Arroz.

While the initial weekly release schedule is now complete, Vox makes it clear that “new series will be added regularly as various projects are completed and independent creators join the Arktoons platform.”

If you are interested in publishing your comics on Arktoons you are encouraged to “email descriptions, three sample frames at 1080-wide resolution, and links to their existing content to [email protected]”

All submissions must meet Arktoons’ standards which are “no sex, no satanism, no social justice.”

Which of these four series are you most interested in checking out? What’s your favorite Arktoons series so far?