 A new rumor claims to explain why Marvel Studios decided to change the name of Captain Marvel 2 to The Marvels.

Marvel Studios and the company’s head Kevin Feige previously called the film Captain Marvel 2 during the Disney Investor Day 2020 presentation.

During that presentation Feige stated, “The fact about Ms. Marvel is that her idol is Captain Marvel. And Captain Marvel 2 is currently in the works with director Nia DaCosta.”

“And today I’m excited to announce that Ms. Marvel played by Iman will be joining Brie Larson and co-starring in Captain Marvel 2 along with a grown-up Monica Rambeau played by Teyonah Parris, who you will have already met in the upcoming WandaVision,” he added.

He concluded, “So by now you should start getting a sense of the interconnectedness that infuses all of our storytelling.”

Alongside his comments, they shared a graphic reading Captain Marvel 2.

Source: Disney Investor Day 2020

However, Marvel would ditch the Captain Marvel 2 name in a newly released YouTube video titled “Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies.”

As seen in the video, the film is no longer titled Captain Marvel 2, but now it is called The Marvels and it will debut on November 11, 2022.

Source: Marvel Entertainment YouTube

Marvel has not released an official reason as to why the name of the film has changed.

However, a rumor from Drew Dietsch at Giant Freakin Robot claims that it has to do with Brie Larson.

Dietsch explained, “According to our source, Brie Larson saw Captain Marvel 2 turn into The Marvels because the powers-that-be at Marvel Studios did not feel that she “delivered” in the first one on her own.”

“It was clear that the folks at Marvel Studios were not confident that another solo Captain Marvel movie was strong enough to stand on its own two legs,” he added.

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 22: Brie Larson attends the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Endgame” at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Brie Larson

Dietsch would also claim that his source informed him that the film will also feature Blue Marvel also known as Adam Brashear.

Blue Marvel is a relatively new character. He first appeared in Adam: Legend of the Blue Marvel #1 by Kevin Grevioux and Mat Broome in 2008.

As detailed in his first appearance, Brashear was a hero of the Korean War. He served in the Marine Corps and earned two Silver Stars. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Cornell in 1954 and has a PhD in theoretical physics. He was also a fullback who racked up five touchdowns against Harvard in 1953.

However, despite his heroics and his loyalty to the United States of America, the President would ask him to cease his superhero activities and rewarded him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Source: Marvel.com

He honored the President’s wishes and became a physics teacher and began raising a family. He would be recruited back into superhero duties by Tony Stark after the return of Anti-man, who he had previously defeated in the 1960s.

Blue Marvel has incredible strength. He’s able to lift a meteor the size of Arkansas as well as the aircraft carrier the U.S.S. Enterprise. Not only does he have incredible strength, but he also has antimatter manipulation.

He is able to channel antimatter energy in a number of ways. He’s been known to use concussion beams, force bolts, as well as an optic blast. He can also create energy constructs and shields and power up his physical attributes with his antimatter making his punches lethal. He also has the ability to heal others through molecular manipulation.

Source: Marvel.com

However, there might be reason to doubt Giant Freakin Robot’s claims as they also speculate that “Monica Rambeau will play some role in The Marvels considering her history with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers and what was hinted at in WandaVision.”

As previously noted, Feige already confirmed Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau would indeed be appearing in Captain Marvel 2.

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 22: Brie Larson attends the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Brie Larson

The original Captain Marvel film grossed $1.129 billion at the global box office. It earned $426.8 million at the domestic box. The-Numbers reports it grossed $67 million in total domestic video sales.

However, the film was sandwiched in between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame and Marvel Studios commoditized the end-credit scene in Avengers: Infinity War to promote the forthcoming Captain Marvel film.

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 22: Brie Larson attends the Los Angeles World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney) *** Local Caption *** Brie Larson

What do you make of this rumor? Do you think this is the reason for the name change?

