Anthony Mackie Says He Hasn’t Received Pushback For A Black Man Becoming Captain America

Anthony Mackie Says He Hasn’t Received Pushback For A Black Man Becoming Captain America

Actor Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson in the The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, recently claimed he has not received pushback for a black man becoming Captain America.

Mackie appeared on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah at the end of April, where the two discussed the show and Sam Wilson’s journey to becoming Captain America.

At one point during their conversation, Noah says, “When you’re playing that character, when you’re even thinking of this journey of becoming the black Captain America, I mean you know what comes with it, like, becoming the first black Captain America. It’s safer to just stay as the Falcon ’cause it’s just like, yo, you’re the Falcon, you just stay in your corner and you do your thing. You’ve got your wings. You’re good.”

He continued, “But you know as soon as you take that shield from the white dude, there’s a lot of people that are gonna be like, ‘Oh, you’re getting the shield just ’cause you’re a black man, you’ve got the shield now because… Why the black man gotta have a shield?’ You get what I’m saying?”

The host then asked, “Like, when you even have these conversations with fans of the universe or when you talk about it as Anthony Mackie, like how do you break it down for people?”

Mackie responded stating, “Well, what’s been interesting – and I expected to have those conversations. I expected that to be the internet buzz, but I haven’t received that or seen that at all.”

He continued, “Like, you know, it’s easy for us to look at the news and look at what’s going on and say, ‘All people are bad, the world is going to shit,’ but the reality of it is, most people are good people, you know.”

“And a lot of people are really excited about the idea of the Falcon becoming Captain America and what that means not only in the cinematic universe and the comic book universe, but in our true reality,” he said.

Mackie elaborated, “Because it gives a younger generation a different perspective and a different way to look at the world. And that’s what’s cool and that’s what I’m so excited about.”

“Cause when, you know, when my kids have a birthday party, you know, it looks like a damn crayon box in the backyard. Like, I don’t know what… what, like, you know… But at the same time, that’s the way it’s supposed to be,” he explained.

He went on, “Like it’s supposed to be… America’s a melting pot, you know? It’s supposed to be a microcosm of little people from little backgrounds having a little fun in their way. And I think this is a blip on the radar of what that next generation is gonna look like. Which is what I’m so excited about, you know?”

The actor concluded, “Because we’re only as f’ed up as our parents and our grandparents were. And my only goal by becoming Captain America is not to pass on the lineage of f’ed on nature that came from the generation before me.”

Earlier in the conversation, Mackie would also make some bizarre comments about black men and their relationship with America.

Mackie stated, “[Malcolm Spellman] really, like, went down that road and fought for the acknowledgement of that turbulent relationship between black men and America. And, you know, the question that we came up with, we kept asking each other, every page, every scene, every time we would talk is: how do you deal…”

He continued, “As a black man, you’re in an abusive relationship with America – so how do you fight for, stand up and risk your life for a country that has never given you any love, support, appreciation of trust?”

The comments are bizarre given Mackie’s character Sam Wilson is an Air Force veteran when he is first introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe all the way back in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

So, he had already fought for, stood up for, and risked his life for his country. Not only that but he even works for Veterans Affairs as well.

We also discover that he took part in the Khalid Khandil mission, a mission where they couldn’t send in the choppers because of the RPGs. But Wilson puts his life on the line and gets the job done.

However, it’s implied this mission was his last as he previously detailed that he retired after he lost his wingman Riley during a night mission when an RPG hit him.

Nevertheless, when Captain America seeks his help, he jumps at the opportunity. Wilson tells Cap and Black Widow, “Dude, Captain America needs my help. There’s no better reason than to get back in.”

He had no problem volunteering to fight, stand up, and risk his life for his country. He did it without hesitation.

What do you make of Mackie’s comments?