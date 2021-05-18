Crunchyroll And Sentai Announce New Slate of Home Video Releases, Includes 11 Titles

Crunchyroll and Sentai announced a new slate of home video releases that includes Rent-A-Girlfriend, Onyx Equinox, Noblesse, and Monster Girl Doctor among others.

In a press release, Crunchyroll details that all of the titles, there are 11 in total, will be “available across a mix of DVD, Blue-ray and EST for fans in the U.S. and Canada, in a combo of subbed and dubbed format.”

This new slate of 11 titles comes after Crunchyroll and Sentai announced their home video partnership at Virtual Crunchyroll Expo last year, where they revealed Food Wars! The Fourth Plate, Ascendance of a Bookworm, Granbelm, and World Trigger were getting home video releases.

Now, the eleven new titles getting home release through this partnership include Noblesse, Onyx Equinox, Haikyu!! To The Top, I’m Standing on a Million Lives, Keep Your Hands off Eizouken, Monster Girl Doctor, My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!, Rent-a-Girlfriend, Science Fell in Love, So I tried to prove it, Somali and the Forest Spirit, and Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun.

Noblesse

After awakening from an 820-year slumber, Raizel tries to fit in with modern high schoolers while protecting his fellow nobles!

“Noblesse” is a Crunchyroll and WEBTOON Production.

Onyx Equinox

One young Aztec boy is summoned to act as humanity’s champion as a fight between gods breaks out.

Haikyu!! To The Top

The Karasuno High School Volleyball team continues to reach TO THE TOP as the Nationals Tournament continues!

I’m Standing on a Million Lives

A lone wolf student is sent to another world where he must become a hero to save himself and his party.

Keep Your Hands off Eizouken

This critically acclaimed anime follows a group of high school students as they create an animation club to realize the “ultimate world” that exists in their minds.

Monster Girl Doctor

The clinic is open for business in this medical fantasy that explores the physiologies of monster girls as never before!

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

This screwball love comedy follows wealthy heiress Katarina Claes who hits her head and realizes she’s been transported to become the villainess from a game she played in a past life. Now, she must focus on avoiding all the bad outcomes (like death or exile!) the story has prepared for her.

Rent-a-Girlfriend

A college student tries a new method of dating in this reckless rom-com filled with love and excitement.

Science Fell in Love, So I tried to prove it

A science-inclined girl and boy who are deeply passionate about research fall in love, and then try to prove that love exists!

Somali and the Forest Spirit

This is a chronicle of a journey that would bind a member of the dying “human” clan to the forest guardian Golem, as father and daughter.

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun

A young man is taken to a demon school where he uses his innate kindness to win over enemies.