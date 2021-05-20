Rumor: The Mandalorian Season 3 Expected To Begin Production Soon, Wookies To Show Up

A relatively recent rumor claims that Star Wars and Lucasfilm are ramping up to begin production on The Mandalorian Season 3.

This rumor comes from Instagram user Bespin Bulletin back on April 19th.

Bespin Bulletin reports, “As of late I’ve been seeing more and more evidence that production is due to begin very, very soon on the third season of The Mandalorian.”

He adds, “According to my sources, multiple departments and different companies working on the production have really ramped up to meet deadlines, many of which is for this month.”

Interestingly enough, Bespin Bulletin reports that the sets where The Mandalorian filmed in a Los Angeles train yard for seasons one and two have been taken down and “the lot is currently empty apart from blue screens which are always there and old props from The Mandalorian season two including burnt trees, moisture vaporators and scraps of Tatooine.”

Bespin Bulletin believes it could take at least a month or two before they begin filming in order to construct the set for Season 3. However, he also speculates they could begin filming earlier at a Manhattan Beach studios location.

On top of these rumors regarding The Mandalorian gearing up to begin filming, Bespin Bulletin also claims that a Wookie or multiple Wookies might show up for season 3.

The Instagram user reports, “I’ve heard of a Wookie showing up again as of late from a secondary source and even saw proof that a Wookie might be appearing in The Mandalorian Season 3 from a new source.”

He adds, “I don’t know if the Wookie is of any significance, if it’s a character we’re familiar with or if even just a background character.”

You can read Bespin Bulletin’s full scoop below.

Not much else is really known about The Mandalorian Season 3 other than the fact that Gina Carano will not be returning since Lucasfilm unceremoniously fired her via a press statement while lying about her social media posts.

Creator, Executive Producer, and the show’s main writer Jon Favreau did reveal that The Mandalorian Season 3 wouldn’t go into production until after they finished The Book of Boba Fett.

He first explained on Good Morning America that The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian are two separate shows stating, “So this is actually separate from The Mandalorian Season 3. But what we didn’t say in that announcement is that the next show coming up, Kathy said the next chapter, and that is going to be The Book of Boba Fett.”

“And then we go into production right after that on Season 3 of The Mandalorian. Back with the main character that we all have known and love. That is pretty soon following that. So, we are working on that pre-production now while we are in production on Boba Fett,” he added.

As for what that pre-production process looks like, Favreau provided details on the show’s creative process back in January revealing he and the Lucasfilm team are putting the show together as they go.

Speaking with the Writers Guild of America and discussing the concept art shown at the end of each episode of The Mandalorian, Favreau stated, “We also made the choice to not edit out things that didn’t make it to air or that changed, so it really shows the writer’s notes and this idea of this ongoing, pulpy writing process whereby you’re creating the story as you go, and people are waiting for the next chapter to come out…”

He continued, “We think about it as novels or books, but there’s something really pure about this back and forth between an audience and storytellers that seems, in a weird way, through technology, to emulate the campfire storytelling.”

“I really like the back and forth with the audience and I love the back and forth with the artists, directors and other people that I’m collaborating with. I’m writing for other directors most of the time, and that’s something I’ve never experienced either,” the executive producer elaborated.

Favreau then detailed his writing is informed by the audience, “In this case, there’s a feedback loop that’s so immediate that it’s actually affecting the way that you’re writing moving forward, based on what you’re seeing and also the feedback from the audience.”

He elaborated, “And this immediate world of streaming, where it goes out there and you get immediate feedback, is so different than movies, where you could sit in the back of the theater or read reviews. Here, there’s a conversation that’s flowing around you and it just depends to what extent you want to bend your ear to that, or isolate yourself from it, depending on what will most fully support you creatively.”

“Some people like to wall themselves off, which I sometimes do. And some people like to really just wade into it. Now you can listen to every water cooler in every office, essentially, thanks to the internet,” he adds.

What do you make of this rumor that The Mandalorian might be going into production soon? What about the appearance of a Wookie or Wookies?