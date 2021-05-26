Amazon Buys MGM For $8.45 Billion, Announces Plans To Reimagine Their IP Which Includes Robocop, Stargate, James Bond, And Rocky

Amazon Buys MGM For $8.45 Billion, Announces Plans To Reimagine Their IP Which Includes Robocop, Stargate, James Bond, And Rocky

Amazon and MGM announced that Amazon purchased the film studio for “a purchase price of $8.45 billion.”

In a press statement, Amazon announced that the two companies “have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Amazon will acquire MGM for a purchase price of $8.45 billion.”

Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon Studios Mike Hopkins touted MGM’s vast catalog of films and TV shows, “MGM has a vast catalog with more than 4,000 films—12 Angry Men, Basic Instinct, Creed, James Bond, Legally Blonde, Moonstruck, Poltergeist, Raging Bull, Robocop, Rocky, Silence of the Lambs, Stargate, Thelma & Louise, Tomb Raider, The Magnificent Seven, The Pink Panther, The Thomas Crown Affair, and many other icons—as well as 17,000 TV shows—including Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Vikings—that have collectively won more than 180 Academy Awards and 100 Emmys.”

Hopkins added, “The real financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with MGM’s talented team. It’s very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling.”

Kevin Ulrich, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MGM also issued a statement. He said, “It has been an honor to have been a part of the incredible transformation of Metro Goldwyn Mayer. To get here took immensely talented people with a true belief in one vision. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank the MGM team who have helped us arrive at this historic day.”

Ulrich added, “I am very proud that MGM’s Lion, which has long evoked the Golden Age of Hollywood, will continue its storied history, and the idea born from the creation of United Artists lives on in a way the founders originally intended, driven by the talent and their vision. The opportunity to align MGM’s storied history with Amazon is an inspiring combination.”

Amazon’s stock price has jumped 0.2% up $6.27 since yesterday.

What do you make of Amazon acquiring MGM? How do you think this will effect the film and TV landscape moving forward?