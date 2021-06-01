Borderlands game designer Jason Shields, who is also the creative Director of Curious Fate, revealed his latest endeavor, Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy.

Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy is not just a RPG, but is strategy RPG.

Take a look at the trailer below.

In a press release from Akapura Games, who is collaborating with Curious Fate on the game, they described Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy as “a modern spin on classic tactics-style games.”

However, unlike most games in the genre they detail that Shields wanted “to create a game with a mode for everyone in a genre typically known for its punishing mechanics.”

With that being said they note the game features a “base difficulty offering a respectable challenge for those new to the genre, scaling up to a hardcore mode for the thrill-seeking player, offering mechanics like instadeath and fortified units.”

Akapura details the game follows Huxley and his dog Max as he works to build a team of allies to defend his home from an invading army.

As with most tactics game, players “control your units and make use of their unique traits to dominate your enemies with masterful strategies that take advantage of unit placement, varied attack patterns, and skills that are as unique as each character.”

Akapura does detail a class feature that sets the game apart from many other games in the genre.

They explain, “Players will be equipped with an extensive class customization system, including the option to dual-class – resulting in deeper synergies and nearly endless combinations to push back the opposition.”

They also note that there are “21 individual classes plus the ability to dual class allows for almost endless combinations.”

Another feature that sets the game apart are what they call War levels. These levels feature “dozen of units on the battlefield simultaneously.”

Specifically, the game includes 25 narrative maps and 11 optional maps. It will also including post-game content and a horde mode.

The maps feature a number of unique elements including “environmental verticality, puzzle elements and traps.”

As noted above, the game features differing levels of difficulty. There are actually three levels of difficulty “plus an additional hardcore mode unlocked after completion.”

And as is typical with an RPG, players will “unlock upgrades, collect loot, complete quests and meet a cast of colorful characters on your quest for glory.”

Absolute Tactics: Daughters of Mercy is set to arrive on Steam on 2022. They also tease that it will arrive on “other unannounced platforms.”