Square Enix and Eidos-Montréal Announce New Guardians Of The Galaxy Game

Square Enix and Eidos-Montréal announced a brand new third-person narrative action-adventure Guardians of the Galaxy game.

Take a look at the reveal trailer:

Specifically, the game puts players in control of Star-Lord as he takes “a wild ride across the cosmos in this fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.”

A press release from Square Enix explains that Eidos-Montréal worked closely with Marvel Entertainment “to provide an original and authentic experience inspired by over 50 years of Guardians of the Galaxy lore.”

Square Enix goes on state, “Influenced by the comics, this unique spin on the Guardians of the Galaxy will take players on a riotous journey across stars as Peter Quill and the Guardians unintentionally become the galaxy’s first and last line of defense.”

Head of Studio at Eidos-Montréal David Anfossi stated, “The Eidos-Montréal team is honored to have the opportunity to work on such an iconic franchise alongside our trusted collaborators at Marvel Entertainment.”

He added, “Our teams are known for revisiting IPs and bringing their own twists and craft to the stories and the art surrounding them. As you will experience, it’s no different for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.”

According to EVP and Head of Marvel Games Jay Ong, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a “distinct mix of sci-fi, family drama, and rock n’ roll attitude with an edgy aesthetic.”

He added, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Eidos-Montréal knowing they are the team that can deliver on this core promise. The team’s laser-focused vision for our beloved band of misfits shines in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. We are excited for our fans to play it this October.”

Along with the initial reveal trailer Eidos Montreal also released a first look at the game’s gameplay.

In the press release, Square Enix also promises the game will have a “killer soundtrack to rock out to while soaring through space in the Milano.”

They add, “The game is jam-packed with classic 1980s hits and kicking original tracks.”

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will arrive on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, PC and GeForce Now on October 26, 2021.