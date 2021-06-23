Harrison Ford Injured On The Set Of Indiana Jones 5

Actor Harrison Ford, 78, was injured on the set of Indiana Jones 5.

The news initially came from Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. who claimed Ford was injured “rehearsing a fight scene.”

It’s unclear how serious the injury is, but Fleming Jr. did claim it involved his shoulder.

While the seriousness of the injury is unknown, it will apparently force director James Mangold to shoot around Ford as he seeks treatment.

Fleming Jr.’s initial report was confirmed by Disney who released a brief statement.

They noted, “In the course of rehearsing for a fight scene, Harrison Ford sustained an injury involving his shoulder. Production will continue while the appropriate course of treatment is evaluated, and the filming schedule will be reconfigured as needed in the coming weeks.”

This isn’t the first time Ford has been injured on the set of a Disney production.

Ford was previously injured when he was knocked down to the ground and pinned down by a hydraulic door on the set of the Millennium Falcon at London’s Pinewood Studios while filming Star Wars: The Force Awakens back in June 2014.

The actor was eventually airlifted to a hospital in Oxford.

Ford described the incident to talk show host Jonathan Ross.

He stated, “I was just standing in a doorway talking to J.J. Abrams, our director, the camera hadn’t been set up, but I was wearing my costume ready to go to work. Because we had a big budget this time, the original film, the door, if there had been a door, it would have been closed with a pulley and a stage hand just closing it.”

But now we have lots of money and technology. And so they built a f***ing great hydraulic door, which closed at lightspeed. And somebody said, ‘Ooh I wonder what this is?’”

And the door came down and hit me on my left hip because I was turned to my right. And it flung my left leg up and it dislocated my ankle and as it drove me down to the floor, my legs slapped on the ramp up to the Millennium Falcon and broke both bones in my left leg.”

The Guardian reported in 2016 that the incident could have killed Ford. Andrew Marshall, a prosecutor, explained, “It could have killed somebody. The fact that it didn’t was because an emergency stop was activated.”

Indiana Jones 5 is in the middle of production at Pinewood Studios in London and other locations throughout the U.K.

Ford stars in the film alongside Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe-Waller-Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann.

The film is expected to arrive in theaters on July 29, 2022.