Comedian And Podcaster Joe Rogan Slams Hollywood Actors, Claiming That Their Insecurities Lead Them To Push Woke Agendas In Order To Land Acting Gigs

Comedian, actor, former UFC fighter, and podcaster Joe Rogan has recently shared his opinion about Hollywood actors, believing that the reason behind their left-leaning policies lies behind their own insecurities and fear of rejection.

Rogan particularly believes that most Hollywood actors tend to blindly push left-leaning agendas in order to land acting roles, sharing some of his own experiences as an actor.

“This is the problem with not just Hollywood, but also with Los Angeles, because Los Angeles is inexorably connected to show business,” explained Joe Rogan during a recent interview with Breaking Points.

He continued, “There is no getting around that. It’s the reason why a large percentage of people move there, and it also massively affects the politics of the place,” while also adding that it’s “not just politics but social discussions,” mentioning that the way that people communicate in a disingenuous manner.

“You want to say that people are going to want to hear, because that way they’re going to cast you,” Rogan further explained in regards to the way Hollywood operates.

Rogan then went on to explain why it is that most of these individuals looking for an acting gig end up blindly following left-leaning politics.

“The way the system works is, you go there and then you go into a room…and someone would come in and they go ‘Hey, Mark, tell us a little bit about yourself, where’d you move from?’,” Rogan illustrated, adding, “and there’s a smugness to it and a weirdness to it because they’ve got power over you.”

“And you’re in this non-natural environment with these smug people that have this massive amount of power over you, and it shapes the way people communicate,” the podcaster further explained.

Rogan then reminisces of the times in which he was the one looking to land an acting gig, explaining that he’s seen others shape their views depending on who’s casting them.

“I’ve been in rooms where they’ll discuss politics, like, right away,” the UFC broadcaster asserted. “And you see people bend to whichever way the wind is blowing, like, ‘what do I have to say?’, ‘I think it’s about time we had a woman President’, like, they’ll say s***…they don’t have opinions.”

“What they have is a conglomeration of opinions that they have adopted because they think it will be beneficial for their career,” Rogan further asserted.

He continued, “Because their career is, they’re insecure people that go to a place where they’re going to get rejected a lot. It is the worst thing ever for their mental health.”

Joe Rogan doubled down and reiterated why he believes that these actors embrace Hollywood’s woke politics without giving it a second thought, reasserting that it is insecurity that ends up creating that persona so commonly seen in Hollywood actors.

“I would go on these auditions and I would see these poor f***s that were, like, lost in this world of being chosen for things,” Rogan explained, adding, “And that’s what shapes the entire mindset of that part of the country.”

He adds, “The entire mindset of that part of the country is doing things that you think other people will like.”

To say that Joe Rogan has some experience in Hollywood would be an understatement, since he has been part of the industry since the early 90s and has successfully been able to succeed in pretty much everything he set out to do.

With that in mind, it comes as no surprise that Rogan understands the intricacies of the casting processes actors have to go through in Hollywood, and his assertion on these individuals’ left-leaning tendencies within the industry seems to be quite on point.

