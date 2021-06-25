First Appearances Of Fantastic Four, Punisher, Venom, And Ghost Rider Currently Up For Auction

First Appearances Of Fantastic Four, Punisher, Venom, And Ghost Rider Currently Up For Auction

Heritage Auctions is currently running a number of auctions for the first appearances of the Fantastic Four, The Punisher, Venom, and Ghost Rider.

Fantastic Four #1

The first appearance of the Fantastic Four is Fantastic Four #1 that also features the first appearance of Mole Man.

Fantastic Four #1 features cover art by Jack Kirby. Kirby also provided interior artwork as well.

The book is ranked #3 on Overstreet’s list of Top 50 Silver Age Comics and values the book with CGC grade of 4.0 at $8,400.

Heritage Auction notes there are only 121 Fantastic Four #1’s left that are rated 4.5 and only 383 rated higher.

The book up for auction has a 4.5 CGC Grade and the current bid sits at $16,500.

This isn’t the only Fantastic Four #1 up for auction. A CGC graded 2.0 is also available.

Heritage Auction notes a CGC 2.0 is valued at $4,200 and there are only 140 at 2.0 in existence. Although there are 1,195 higher graded copies.

The current bid for this one is $6,250.

The Amazing Spider-Man #129

Along with these two Fantastic Four #1’s, the first appearance of The Punisher and the Jackal from The Amazing Spider-Man #129 is also up for auction.

The book features cover art by Gil Kane and John Romita Sr. with interior artwork by Ross Andru.

The issue is in the top 25 on Overstreet’s Top 25 Bronze Age Comics list.

The book has a 9.4 CGC rating. Overstreet estimates a 9.2 CGC graded book is worth $1,900. There are 735 CGC rated 9.4 books out there with 543 graded higher.

The current bid is $3,100.

Marvel Spotlight #5

Finally, Heritage also has the first appearance of Johnny Blaze’s Ghost Rider, Marvel Spotlight #5. It’s also the first appearance of Roxanne Simpson.

The book features interior and cover art by Mike Ploog.

It is ranked #8 on Overstreet’s Top 25 Bronze Age Comics list. Overstreet values a 9.2 CGC grade at $2,800.

The issue up for auction is graded 9.2. There are 159 Marvel Spotlight #5’s with a 9.2 CGC grade and only 128 higher.

The current bid is $10,500.

There are two other Marvel Spotlight #5’s up for auction as well. One is has 8.0 CGC grade. It’s current bid is $1,550.

Heritage notes that the CGC believes there are 346 copies with an 8.0 grade and 822 with a higher grade.

The third Marvel Spotlight #5 has a 6.5 CGC grade. According to the CGC census there are only 334 with a 6.5 grade. There are 1,931 with higher grades.

The current bid is $875.

X-Men #141

The first appearance of Rachel Grey, Avalanche, Pyro, Destiny and the alternate future X-Men is also up for auction with X-Men #141.

The book features cover and interior art by John Byrne and Terry Austin. The book up for auction is graded CGC 9.8.

There are 674 9.8 graded copies with only 1 graded higher. A 9.2 is valued at $125 by Overstreet.

The current bid is $825.

There is a second X-Men #141 also available. It too has a 9.8 CGC grade. However, this one has been signed by Chris Claremont, Terry Austin, and Stan Lee.

It’s current bid sits at $1,250.

The Amazing Spider-Man #300

Finally, the first appearance of Venom in The Amazing Spider-Man #300 is also up for auction.

The book is ranked #9 on Overstreet’s Top 25 Copper Age Comics list. It features cover and interior art by Todd McFarlane.

The book up for auction has a 9.8 CGC grade. There are 1,124 9.8 graded books in existed with 10 having higher grades.

Overstreet values a 9.2 grade at $375.

The current bid is $3,700.

There are two other The Amazing Spider-Man #300 copies up for auction.

The first is a 9.0 CGC rated. A 9.0 is valued at $300 by Overstreet. There are 2,500 CGC 9.0 rated copies in existed with 11,171 higher rated.

The current bid is $360.

The other copy has a 6.5 CGC rating. There are 491 with a 6.5 CGC rating and 18,970 with higher ratings.

Overstreet values a 6.0 at $135.

The current bid is $155.

What do you make of these books up for auction? Do you plan on putting down a bid?