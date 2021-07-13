Deadpool And Korg React To The Latest Free Guy Trailer

Ryan Reynolds shared a brand new video to his YouTube channel where Reynolds’ Deadpool reacts to the newest Free Guy trailer with Taika Waititi’s Korg.

Take a look.

Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn and based off a story by Liberman.

The movie is produced by Ryan Reynolds, Levy, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, and Adam Kolbrenner. Mary McLagen, George Dewy, Dan Levine, and Michael Riley McGrath are executive producers.

The movie stars Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi.

It also features cameos by Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Lannan “LazarBeam” Eacott, Sean William “Jacksepticeye” McLoughlin, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, and Daniel “DanTDM” Middleton.

The film’s official description reads, “In “Free Guy,” a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself.”

“Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late,” it concludes.

The film hits theaters on August 13, 2021.

What do you make of Deadpool and Korg’s reaction to the trailer?