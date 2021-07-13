Ryan Reynolds shared a brand new video to his YouTube channel where Reynolds’ Deadpool reacts to the newest Free Guy trailer with Taika Waititi’s Korg.

Take a look.

Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn and based off a story by Liberman.

The movie is produced by Ryan Reynolds, Levy, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, and Adam Kolbrenner. Mary McLagen, George Dewy, Dan Levine, and Michael Riley McGrath are executive producers.

Source: Free Guy

The movie stars Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi.

It also features cameos by Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Lannan “LazarBeam” Eacott, Sean William “Jacksepticeye” McLoughlin, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, and Daniel “DanTDM” Middleton.

(L-R): Joe Keery as Keys and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mouser in 20th Century Studios’ FREE GUY. Courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2021 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

The film’s official description reads, “In “Free Guy,” a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself.”

“Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late,” it concludes.

The film hits theaters on August 13, 2021.

(L-R): Lil Rel Howery as Buddy and Ryan Reynolds as Guy in 20th Century Studios’ FREE GUY. Courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2021 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

What do you make of Deadpool and Korg’s reaction to the trailer?