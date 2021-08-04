Warner Bros. Tweets Credit To 2D Animators For Work On Space Jam: A New Legacy After Omitting Names From Theatrical Release

After failing to name them in the film’s closing credits, Warner Bros. has finally credited the 2D animators who provided their talents to Space Jam: A New Legacy, albeit in a singular tweet made two weeks after its release.

On July 30th, Warner Bros took to the official Space Jam twitter account “to thank the amazing artists and collaborators that made the 2D animation on Space Jam: A New Legacy,” providing four separate ‘credit’ images bearing the names of the previously neglected artists.

“Your commitment to creativity and tireless dedication brought our beloved characters to life,” Warner Bros. concluded. And we are proud to share them with audiences everywhere.”

The names of the animators, who were unjustly ignored by Warner Bros., are as follows (in order as listed by Warner Bros. in their tweet):

Troy Nethercott Spike Brandt Devin Crane Scott F. Johnston Chris Cartagena Katrina Beshears Alonzo Ruvalcaba Alex Orrelle Brian Woods Lorenzo Martinez Elizabeth Watasin Tracy Lee Mary Sheridan Phillip Vigil Sarah-Jane King Rhonda Hicks Glo Minaya Garrett Broussard Rebecca Cho

Aidan Terry Alex Cho Allen Blyth Amos Sussigan Andrés Corretje Angela Demirai Anh Nguyen Antonio De Luca Aya Peard Betty Sourigues Bobbies Lucas Borja Montoro Brandon Coulter Brett Hardin Brett Harding Casey Lowe Cecilia Petrucci Chloe Look Christina Halstead Chrystal Li Collette Sunderman Colton Stickney Connie Nartonis Thompson Courtney Madincea Craig Berry Dan Haskett Dan Larsen Dan Unser Daniel Gonzalez Darlie Brewster Dave Alvarez Dave Scarpitti David James David Mendel Debra Armstrong Debra Blanchard Knight Delia Gosman Dietz Ichishita Doug Hogan Doug Ninnemann Doug Walker Eden Sanders Edward Schuerman Eric Clark Eric Wolford Erik Lechtenberd Filza Khan Frederick Gardener

Gabrielle Hamilton Greg Manwaring Guerdon Trueblood Heather Lee Helen Michael Imran J. Khan Jake Vacek Jan Naylor Jane Cohen Jared Beckstrand Jarret Ballard Jasminne Young Jason Norton Jason Plapp Jayee Borcar Jeff Biancalana Jessica Mejia Jim Kammerud Joe Haidar Joel Parod John Dusenberry John McDaniel Jon McClenahan Jose Ricardo Chucky Do Nasciamento Jose Rovirosa Josh Lierberman Julie Lee Kathy Cavaiola Kelly Snyder Kimberly Pan Huang Kristen Murtha Larry Leker Laura Forst Lawrence Gan Leah Coleman Leif Green Lika Leong Linden Johnson Liza Dodson Logan Knight Marisa Thomas Masa Oshiro Matt Rampias Matthew Kulewicz Matthew Resta Matthew Willames Maureen O’Reilly Maya Zapata Michael Nahem Michelle Kim

Mick DeFalco Mike Smith Mira Takamura Moroni Taylor Neal Sternecky Nickolas Stevens Noelle Raffaele Noelleen Westcombe Nora Earlie Olivia Asis Ovi Nedelcu Ozzie Carmona Randy Gaul Ray Morales Ray Nadeau Robert Fletcher Robert Sledge Roy Sanuta Rubén Procopio Sahin Ersoz Salvatore Valone Samuel Michalp Sandro Cluezo Sarah Arakaki Sergio Mancinelli Shannon Dingle Shant Sherian Shawn Keller Stan Seo Stephen Nicodemus Steve Fonti Steve Gordon Stuart Cripps Stuart Lowder Taha Neyestani Terry Han Tianyi Han Todd Jacobsen Tom Bancroft Tony Bancroft Tony Cervone Tony Siruno Trevor Tamboline Vadmi Bazhanov Veronica Rosser Wes Sullivan Will Bilton Wynton Payne With special thanks to Fuse and Cloud 10 Studios

Warner Bros. failure to credit the film’s 2D animators was first brought to widespread attention on July 17th, when established Looney Tunes animator David Alvarez shockingly informed his Twitter followers, “Last night me and my family sat down to watch Space Jam. My kids were excited to see the movie that ‘dad help make’ only to find out that…my name was omitted from the final credits.”

Following this tweet, the hashtag #CreditDave soon began circulating across social media, as users across various platforms called on Warner Bros. to properly credit Alvarez, largely unaware that the studio’s failure to credit their animators extended past one localized incident.

Unsurprisingly, though they outright paid no mind to their traditional 2D animators, Warner Bros. credited each of Space Jam: A New Legacy’s respective digital effects artists – a section of credits which runs for a lengthy total of :45 seconds during the film’s ending cards.

