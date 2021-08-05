Friends Star Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Has Unfriended “A Few People” Over Their COVID-19 Vaccination Status

Friends star Jennifer Aniston has recently disclosed that she has been cherry picking who she hangs out with based solely on their COVID-19 vaccination status, ostracising her friends who have chosen not to get the vaccine.

In an interview with InStyle, the actress revealed that CNN was one of the channels she used to watch the most to the point she “had to stop keeping it on too much,” mainly because the network was flooded with bad news.

“The news. CNN. I’ve really had to stop [keeping it on too much],” Aniston answered when asked what kind of programs she liked to watch. “We all went through news fatigue, panic fatigue, during the pandemic because we were hoping one day we would wake up and hear something hopeful, and all we got was more insanity.”

Aniston then took the opportunity to do some virtue signalling, going after “anti-vaxxers” and why she deemed it necessary to cut ties with those who “just don’t listen to the facts” about COVID-19.”

“And there’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts. It’s a real shame,” the Friends star revealed. She then adds, “I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate.” Far from done lecturing others about morality, the actress next proceeded to explain that it was everyone’s duty to inform people about their own vaccination status, further asserting that those who don’t agree were falling for “fear or propaganda”. “I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day. It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda,” Aniston added – a rich statement coming from someone who has opted to cut ties with her unvaccinated loved ones regardless of their respective reasons for not getting the jab.

It’s unfortunate that the actress felt the need to so severely cut ties with those who are unvaccinated, as per Worldometer‘s report for 4th of August, 2021, 97.70% of COVID-19 patients have managed to make a full recover, whereas only a 2.30% of cases has resulted in death.

Aniston’s attitude towards vaccination should come as no surprise, as like many woke Hollywood celebrities, she has been virtue signalling about COVID-19 for quite some time.

In July of last year, Aniston shared a post on Instagram in which she shared a picture of an acquaintance named “Kevin” — who can be seen in a hospital bed and connected to a respirator — and wrote “This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying issue. This is Covid. This is Real.”

The picture itself is crude and does, indeed, depict the reality for some of those individuals who have been most affected by the virus. While some may argue that the image of Aniston’s friend may be in poor taste (though thankfully he had reportedly made a full recovery by the time she uploaded the picture), most can definitely agree that the second image is far worse.

As it is to be expected, Aniston felt the need to virtue signal, as the second photo shared by the actress shows her posing, fully masked, alongside Friends co-star Courtney Cox – as if the picture of her bedridden friend did not garner her the level of attention she had have been seeking.