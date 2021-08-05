The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles live-action film from producers Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Scott Mednick, and Galen Walker is moving forward as the project announced the writers who will be penning the script.

Related: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Reboot Confirmed – Production Set to Begin By End of Year

The film was previously confirmed to be in development by Form and Fuller back in January 2019.

They told Variety during an appearance on the red carpet at the Critics Choice Awards that they had hoped to start production by the end of 2019, but they didn’t have a director and had not made any cast decisions.

They explained, “We don’t have a director yet. We have dates we’re trying to hit.”

‘A Quiet Place’ producers are rebooting the ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,’ again! Production could start as early as this year #CriticsChoiceAwards https://t.co/wdsQUeuspo pic.twitter.com/IxbalX6Gxm — Variety (@Variety) January 13, 2019

A report from The Hollywood Reporter in July 2018 indicated that the film was being written by Andrew Dodge, who wrote the 2013 film Bad Words.

Related: Seth Rogen Provides Update On Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Film

However, Deadline now reports that Casey and Colin Jost will be co-writing this live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles project that is unrelated to Seth Rogen’s CGI-animated film that is also in development.

Casey Jost’s writing credits are mainly in late night comedy having written 90 episodes for Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. Most recently he wrote Characters Welcome. He’s also a producer on Impractical Jokers.

His brother Colin’s writing credits are also in late night comedy having written numerous episodes of Saturday Night Live. He was also a staff writer on Kappa Mikey and he wrote The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards and special material for the 75th Golden Globe Awards.

Related: Rumor: Live-Action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Series In Development

Plot details for the film are unknown at this time. If the Jost brothers were smart they would just adapt the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book.

It’s one of the best stories ever written and tells the story of the origins of the Turtles, Splinter, and Shredder. It also sees the Turtles facing off against Shredder and his Foot Clan.

The last time the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles showed up in live-action was in Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows back in 2016.

The film starred Megan Fox as April O’Neil, Will Arnett as Vernon Fenwick, Tyler Perry as Baxter Stockman, Stephen Amell as Casey Jones, Noel Fisher as Michelangelo, Jeremy HOward as Donatello, Pete Ploszek as Leonardo, Alan Ritchson as Raphael, Brian Tee as Shredder, Stephen Farrelly as Rocksteady, Gary Anthony Williams as Bebop, Brad Garret as Krang, and Peter Donald Badalamenti II and Tony Shalhoub as Splinter.

The film earned $245.3 million at the global box office. The-Numbers reports the film had an estimated production budget of $135 million.

Are you interested in another live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film?