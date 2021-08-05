The Suicide Squad’s Box Office Projections Take A Tumble Just Ahead Of Release

The Suicide Squad’s box office projections are not looking good and in fact are on a downward projection just ahead of its release in theaters and on HBO Max.

The most recent projection from Variety’s Rebecca Rubin says the film will only generate upwards of $30 million in its opening weekend.

However, Rubin does note that some unnamed experts “predict that revenues could surpass $40 million in its first three days of release.”

Just a few short weeks ago, Box Office Pro predicted that The Suicide Squad would earn between $35 million and $60 million in its opening weekend. They further predicted it would take in a domestic total between $75 million and $150 million.

In fact, Box Office Pro seemed quite optimistic about the film noting, “The Suicide Squad should easily represent August’s top opener thanks to a strong turnout from DC and general comic book fans.”

They added, “Marketing has ramped up in recent weeks to promote the anticipated follow-up, and social media excitement has been prominent due to James Gunn’s (Guardians of the Galaxy) writing and directing role, which could be significant for staying power if word of mouth for this film is remotely on part with Gunn’s Marvel movies.”

However, the most recent projection of $30 million puts it behind the lackluster Space Jam: A New Legacy as well as Godzilla vs. Kong, which debuted back in March when many theaters were still shut down.

A $30 million opening weekend puts The Suicide Squad behind Black Widow, F9: The Fast Saga, A Quiet Place: Part II, Jungle Cruise, Godzilla vs. Kong, and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Black Widow earned $80.3 million in its opening weekend. F9: The Fast Saga earned $70 million, A Quiet Place: Part II earned $47.7 million. Jungle Cruise earned $35 million. Godzilla vs. Kong brought in $32.2 million and Space Jam: A New Legacy grossed $31 million.

The previous Suicide Squad film that debuted in early August 2016 grossed $133.6 million in its opening weekend. It went on to earn $325.1 million at the domestic box and $746.8 million at the global box office.

While the box office projections are in a downward trajectory, the film has astounding critic reviews.

On Rotten Tomatoes it currently has a 95% on the Tomatometer with 157 fresh ratings and 9 rotten ratings. It has an average rating of 7.7 out of 10

On Metacritic it has a Metascore of 74 from 41 reviews. It has 36 positive reviews and five mixed reviews.

What do you make of The Suicide Squad’s box office projections? How much do you think it will gross in its opening weekend?