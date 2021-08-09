Marvel And DC Comics Fail To Crack July’s Top 20 Adult Graphic Novels List, My Hero Academia Takes 5 Spots

Marvel and DC Comics once again failed to crack NPD BookScan’s Top 20 Adult Graphic Novels list in July.

While Marvel and DC Comics didn’t crack the list, for the first time in four months the list was not completely owned by manga titles.

ICv2 reports that Clint McElroy and First Second Books’ The Adventure Zone: The Crystal Kingdom broke into the top 20, placing second. The hardcover version of the book also placed fourth.

Yen Press’ manhwa, Solo Leveling Vol. 2 by Chugong, also broke into the top 20 placing 8th.

Aside from these three titles, the rest of the charts were indeed dominated by manga specifically manga from VIZ Media although Kodansha and Yen Press had books on the list as well.

Chainsaw Man Vol. 1 topped the charts with Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia Vol. 28 coming in third. Jujutsu Kaisen Vol. 1 came in fourth.

Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia would actually take three other spots on the list. My Hero Academia Vol. 27 came in 9th, My Hero Academia Vol. 10 came in 14th, and My Hero Academia Vol. 2 came in 18th. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Vol. 10 by Hideyuki Furuhashi placed in 14th.

Jujutsu Kaisen also took the 17th spot with Volume 6.

Junji Ito had a number of titles in the Top 20. The Uzumaki (3-IN-1 Deluxe Edition) came in 6th. Tomie: Complete Deluxe Edition HC came in 13th.

Other titles on the Top 20 chart included Attack on Titan Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 coming in 7th and 15th, Death Note Black Edition Vol. 1 came in 10th, Toilet-Bound Hanako-Kun Vol. 1 came in 11th, Hunter X Hunter Vol. 1 placed in 12th, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Vol. 22 was 16th, One-Punch Man Vol. 1 was 19th, and Naruto Vol. 1 finished off the Top 20 in 20th.

What do you make of the latest Top 20 Graphic Novels list from NPD BookScan?