The Suicide Squad Actor Joel Kinnaman Claims Former Romantic Partner Is Violently Threatening Him And His Family

The Suicide Squad and Altered Carbon actor Joel Kinnaman recently claimed that he has filed a restraining order against a former romantic partner who has been threatening him and his family.

Kinnaman announced to his Instagram that he filed for a restraining order against Swedish model Gabriella Magnusson who goes by the name of Bella Davis.

The actor wrote, “Earlier this morning, I filed for a restraining order against a woman who has been threatening to physically harm me and my family and loved ones, and attempting to extort money and other things of value from me.”

Kinnaman then claimed Magnusson has been threatening him daily. He revealed, “While it is mortifying and scary to come forward about all of this, what feels worse is enduring the escalating daily threats of physical harm to me and my loved ones and threats to go the press with fabricated, vile rumors.”

As for the demands Magnusson allegedly made, Kinnaman claims they included, “money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photoshoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 USD for an apartment and more.”

Kinnaman does admit that Magnusson and he were romantically involved back in 2018. He stated, “In late 2018, when I was single, I had a brief romantical relationship with a woman named Gabriella Magnusson, a Swedish model who goes by the name of Bella Davis.”

He further explained their relationship, “In November 2018, we met up in New York and had consensual sex. The next month, in December 2018, we again met up in New York and had consensual sex but did not spend the night together because I had to get up early the following for work.”

“The next day she texted me that she was bothered that I had not asked her to spend the night and that I did not check with her to make sure she made it home safely,” he continued.

Based on Kinnaman’s details, it appears they did not have contact until 2019. He detailed in his Instagram post, “In 2019 and 2020, Bella resumed contact with me asking to meet up and sending sexually explicit content, but I was in a relationship at this point, so I did not respond.”

“Given her increasingly obsessive communications, I felt it was best to cut off all communication with her. But Bella continued to try to communicate with me – texting and calling from other people’s phones – and these communications became more and more antagonistic, threatening, and frightening over time.”

Kinnaman then went on to reiterate that Magnusson began threatening him. He stated, “Recently, Bella resorted to threatening to publicize false information about me – including that I had sex with her against her will – unless I capitulated to her demands.”

He then detailed that he had a recorded phone conversation with the model where she admits to having consensual sex with the actor.

Kinnaman wrote, “Hoping to resolve this situation, on July 25, I had a lengthy telephone conversation with Bella, which she knew was being recorded, In that taped conversation, Bella more than once acknowledged that the sex was consensual.”

In that same conversation, she reiterated her threat to tell the media that it was was against her will unless I met her demands. At one point, she stated, ‘Do you know how much money I would get and how famous I would be if I went to the press?'”

Kinnaman again reiterated that she made threats of physical of violence against him, “She also made threats of physical violence against me and my family by herself and others, including a brother, a convicted felon who pointed a rifle at my manager.”

The Suicide Squad actor then stated, “Since then, her threats of violence against me and my loved ones have become so serious and specific that I felt I had not choice but to seek a restraining order.”

“I want to be VERY clear so there is no misunderstanding: I stand by all victims of sexual assault. That is not what occurred here. This was consensual sex. And now it is an attempt to extort,” he declared.

Kinnaman concluded, “More importantly – this is a threat to the safety of my family and loved ones, which will always be my top priority.”

Davis responded to Kinnaman’s claim on Instagram claiming that Kinnaman raped her twice. In one post she wrote, “Joelkinnaman raped me twice and they try to silent me.”

She then claims that Kinnaman’s manager Orlando John “was aggressive and OFFER me and nda I (NEVER SIGN) to be silent so good luck with all the lies.”

“Stand for what u did joel ue even cried on phone begging me to not tell anyone last week,” she added.

In another post Magnusson shared alleged messages between her and Kinnaman and wrote, “We see in court joel Kinnaman I know u like young girls but stop get them drunk and rape them that’s all.’

She followed that up with more alleged messages between her and Kinnaman and wrote, “Yea Joel Kinnaman Im sure Im the one that wanted to hang and u know what u did why else Did u wanted to zoom call last week and have ur agent come to my city? U crazy !!”

