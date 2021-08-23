My Hero Academia Just Massively Upgraded U.A. High School

In the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 323, mangaka Kohei Horikoshi offered a brand new surprise for readers as he gave a massive upgrade to U.A. High School.

Following All For One possessing Shigaraki and leading an assault on the high security prison of Tartarus, U.A. High needed to increase its defenses in order to prevent a similar attack happening to it.

In order to do this Principal Nezu devised a way to make U.A. High School travel.

He explains in Chapter 323, “The U.A. barrier is more than mere walls. U.A. itself can travel.”

Nezu continues, “The grounds are partitioned like a game board… and each section is equipped with mechanisms that transform it into an underground emergency shelter.”

“Then those individual shelters enter a linear Maglev network that can send them along any number of routes at our discretion,” he concludes.

Kaminari provides a much shorter explanation, “It’s like we’re living in a giant robot anime!!”

The system is specifically designed to counter Shigaraki’s quirk as Fumikage Tokoyami points out, “This upgrade seems designed to deal with decay transmitting through objects…”

Shigaraki’s Decay Quirk was been vastly improved over the course of My Hero Academia. Originally, he needed to touch people with all five of his fingers for him to crumble anything.

However, in Chapter 227, he showed off the ability to spread his Decay effect without even touching anyone.

More recently in Chapter 275, it was revealed that getting hit with a piece of rubble as it was decaying could kill you.

Given Shigaraki’s Decay Quirk continues to grow and power and he now has All For One, it will be interesting to see if the new upgrades to U.A. High School will be effective in countering the villain.

Regardless, it does appear that the stage is set for a massive battle at U.A. between Shigaraki’s forces and the remaining heroes.

My Hero Academia Chapter 323 is currently available to read for free on VIZ Media’s Shonen Jump section of their website.

