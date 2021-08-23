Star Wars Fans Continue To Pummel Lucasfilm For Their Heinous Firing Of Gina Carano

Star Wars fans are not letting up in their relentless pummeling of Lucasfilm and its official Star Wars social media channels for the heinous firing of The Mandalorian’s Gina Carano.

Disney and Lucasfilm infamously fired Carano via a press statement from a spokesman back in February.

The statement read, “Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future.”

The spokesman then added, “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The firing came shortly after Carano shared a post from the warriorpriestgympodcast warning about the dangers of hating your neighbor to her Instagram Stories.

The post read, “Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children.”

It then included a quote, “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Finally, it included an image of children with blunt weapons chasing down a woman in undress.

Shortly after Carano’s firing, fans began flooding official Star Wars official media channels and posts with pro-Gina Carano messages.

And they haven’t let their foot up off the gas. The most recent Star Wars YouTube upload titled Star Wars: Visions Sneak Peek, Goodbye to The Bad Batch, and More! sees fans still expressing their support for Carano and pummeling Lucasfilm for firing her.

Many of the fans shared a quote from Gene Del Vecchio that he shared in an article for Forbes about Carano’s firing.

Matthew Frazer wrote, “‘Disney’s firing of Gina Carano is confusing and hypocritical, lacking sound management.’ -Forbes”

Ståle Furset wrote, “Gina Carano pointed out that «normalizing» hatred of people with different believes (religious or political) is bad. Disney hated that, so they fired her.”

Rob O quoted George Lucas, “‘I’ve kind of lost control of Star Wars so it’s gone off on a different path than I would have intended.’ – George Lucas”

John quoted Carano, “‘Don’t try to ruin my life with lies when yours can be ruined with the truth.’ – Gina Carano #FireKathleenKennedy”

Darth Revan shared a quote attributed to Cardinal Richelieu, “‘If you give me six lines written by the hand of the most honest of men, I will find something in them which will hang him.’ – Cardinal Richelieu (Attributed)”

Jeff Davies shared a quote from Chris Gore, “‘Your job is to entertain me, not lecture me. Back in the day when Star Wars was first made I feel like they were checking one box, it was called ‘fun’. And now there’s a million boxes that must be checked, and this is where you end up with that last Star Wars movie by JJ Abrams is unwatchable. I mean it’s garbage, it informs us of exactly everything wrong with the studio system….it’s terrible.'” – Chris Gore”

gnh wrote, “This channel has 3.57 M subs, and you can only get 2K likes, on 30K views. That is less than 1% engagement! Where are all those new Star Wars fans that love the Last Jedi?”

Levi Ackerman shared the quote from Forbes, “‘Disney’s firing of Gina Carano is confusing and hypocritical, lacking sound management.’ – Forbes”

Judge Jase wrote, “‘Disney’s firing of Gina Carano is confusing and hypocritical, lacking sound management.’ -Forbes” #FireKathleenKennedy (We’re still here & we’re still kicking !)

Mr Z wrote, “We will not forget and we will not forgive. We don’t want your apology, we want change. Justice for the fans and justice for the people who have lost opportunities because of the agenda driven psychos that work for Kathleen Kennedy. Justice for Star Wars which has been warped to reflect someone else’s toxic views.”