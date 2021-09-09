Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Lead Producer Describes Game As “Complete Remake”

Aspyr Lead Producer Ryan Treadwell declared that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic will be a complete remake.

Treadwell did an interview at the conclusion of the PlayStation Showcase 2021, where he provided more details about the game.

Treadwell’s interview portion begins at the 1:09:45 mark.

PlayStation’s Sid Shuman asked Treadwell, “Is this like a remaster of the original game? What’s going on here?”

Treadwell answered, “It’s so much more, Sid. This is a complete remake of this beloved Star Wars story. For Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake, we are rebuilding from the ground up while maintaining that integrity and story from the original.”

Shuman then asked, “So Ryan, how much of a remake are we talking about here? Is this updating some graphics? Adding some higher resolution modes?”

Treadwell responded, “You know the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is a true classic and one of our favorite Star Wars story ever. We want to honor that original story and make it as impactful for players today.”

“In terms of the visuals we have the opportunity to present this story with a much higher level of fidelity than was possible in the past while making sure that we are being authentic to what players loved about that original game,” he added.

Treadwell would go on to say that Aspyr did bring in some of the original people who worked on the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

As he finished his segment, he did note, “It will be some time before we are ready to show more. But we are very excited about being able to reveal more in the future.”

What do you make of Treadwell’s comments about Star Wars: The Knights of the Old Republic Remake?