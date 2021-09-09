Watch The First The Matrix Resurrections Trailer Right Here

Warner Bros. Pictures released the first trailer for the upcoming The Matrix Resurrections film.

Take a look.

The film sees the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity.

They will be joined by Aquaman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Iron Fist’s Jessica Henwick, and Gone Girl’s Neil Patrick Harris. Other actors include Jonathan Groff, Christina Ricci Priyanka Chopra Jones, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22, 2021. It will stay on HBO Max for 31 days following its theatrical release.

What do you make of this trailer? Do you plan on watching The Matrix Resurrections?