MGM announced they are teaming up with Fathom Events to release Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky IV Director’s Cut in November.

This new Director’s Cut is titled Rocky V. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut and will feature “40 minutes of never-before-seen footage” as well as a special Live Q&A with Sylvester Stallone.

Take a look at the new trailer:

In a press release, MGM states this new Director’s Cut feature more intense fight scenes. They also note “the music is more powerful and the drama is heightened as world heavyweight champion Rocky Balboa must defend his title once again, this time against his most formidable opponent: Ivan Drago.”

Not only will moviegoers get to watch Rocky V. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut and take part in a special live Q&A with Sylvester Stallone, but MGM also noted “audiences will be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the recut film.”

Rocky IV was originally released back in 1985. The film grossed $127.8 million at the domestic box office and over $300.3 million at the global box office. The film still has the highest grossing domestic box office for the Rocky franchise beating out Rocky III which grossed $125 million and the original Rocky film, which earned $117.2 million.

The film was written and directed by Sylvester Stallone who also reprised his role as Rocky Balboa. It also stars Brigitte Nielsen, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, Dolph Lundgren, Michael Pataki, Robert Doornick, Stu Nahan, Talia Shire and Tony Burton.

The film arrives in select theaters on November 11th. Tickets can be purchased at Fathom Events.

However, if you are unable to make it to theaters on that day, Rocky V. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut “will be available to rent on demand beginning on Friday, November 12th.”

Do you plan on checking out Rocky V. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut?