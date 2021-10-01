Audience scores are in for Sony Pictures’ Venom sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Rotten Tomatoes

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has an 86% verified Audience Score. The film has an average rating of 4.3 out of 5.

The score dips slightly when looking at the All Audience. It has an 82% score with an average rating of 4.2 out of 5.

Here’s what moviegoers are saying:

Tim gives the film 2.5 stars out of 5. He writes, “It was ok. I love Marvel and Venom but didn’t really care for it. I called the after credit scene, wasted perfect actor and villain with Carnage. A lot of the movie is in the trailers.”

Dangelo gives the film a perfect 5 stars. He writes, “Great movie. Went to see it with my fianc who didnt watch the first and even she really enjoyed and was able to understand. Not to mention very badass.”

Christian gave the film 4.5 stars out of 5. He wrote, “The movie did a great job of showing how much Eddie and venom really need eachother as much as they disagree while also having some really goofy and sometimes cringy parts. Carnage is by far one of the best if not the best part of this movie his presence is felt every single time he shows up. Overall it was a great, fun, and goofy movie.”

Will H. gives the film a perfect five stars. He writes, “Critics are wrong about this one ( and the first one). So entertaining, fast paced, funny, and not drawn out – which is an underrated aspect of movies (especially superhero movies) lately. Tom Hardy crushes it as always. Go see this in theaters.”

Mary G gives the film 3.5 stars. She states, “It didn’t feel like a fully fleshed out story. Decent visuals but in the first few minutes you basically know how it is going to end. Best part is the mid credit sequence which sets up another movie.”

Bruce B gives the movie 4 stars. He writes, “Venom Let there be Carnage was great. Tom Hardy is outstanding juggling the constant Step Brothers esque banter between Eddie and Venom. Woody Harrelson delivers a delightfully creepy Cletus Kasady. If you’re a fan of the character or thought the first movie was entertaining, definitely give it a watch. Instead of shoving nonsensical politics or agendas down the viewers throats Venom delivers exactly what everyone came to see, Venom fighting Carnage. The mid credits scene also sets the stage for future Sonyverse movies to come. For once, I’m actually excited to see what they do with the rest of Spider-Man’s rogues gallery. Don’t listen to the “critics”. Definitely give this movie a chance and form your own opinion based on how they’ve portrayed the character. I for one will be coming back for seconds.”

Daniel B gives the film 5 stars. He writes, “This movie did good job this movie better then the first, All actors did a good job on this movie and This is best movie tom has been in. I glad this movie didn’t show any love between venom and Eddie because i worry they was show them as lovers and i see them as bros looking out for each other and ending will shock you.”

Luke gives the film 2 stars he writes, “Trailer misleads you, first movie outperforms this one in every aspect, and it just felt as if they cut a lot of scenes from it…”

Jake S gives the film 2 stars. He states, “Another Sony movie that cared more for making money off of big names than taking the time to build any of its characters. The whole thing is rushed, leaving the viewer wondering what might have been.”

A user named Matt gives the film 3.5 stars. He writes, “Story was lackluster but it made up for it comedically.”

James R gives the film 4.5 stars. He says, “The movie was great! It was a bit fast paced and kind of felt rushed at times, but the fight scenes were awesome and it was actually funny. The post credit scene was absolutely amazing. Haven’t been that hyped in a long time. Highly recommend!”

Dean T gives the film a half star. He says, “I didn’t think that it was possible but Sony managed to make a movie that was even worse than the first one…AGAIN!!! It’s bad enough that the effects were horrible, it takes FOREVER for Carnage to show up, and they had Woody Harrelson’s Carnage BARELY interact with Tom Hardy’s SonyVenom, but the fact that they honestly thought that it was not only a good idea to make the movie PG-13 (despite the main villain being a superpowered SERIAL KILLER who wants nothing but murder and chaos) but they kill him off as if he was nothing more than the nameless goons from the first movie is where I draw the line! Hopefully Kevin Feige can find a writer that can undo the damage that Sony’s writers have done to these otherwise badass characters.”

IMDb

On IMDb the film currently has a weighted average of 7.0 out of 10 from 2,769 IMDb users. The arithmetic mean is currently 7.6 and the median is 8.0. There are 1,025 perfect 10 ratings.

The film was rated higher by women across all age demographics except for those under 18, where it doesn’t appear there is enough data.

Here’s what IMDb users had to say:

danielhuck-33934 gave the film a 6 out of 10. He says, “I enjoyed the film while watching it in the theater, it certainly has some entertaining action and some funny moments, but it’s just a average movie. A good movie for watching with a group of friends or family but nothing special.”

rthrothingysucks gives the film a perfect 10. The user wrote, “Better than I expected. I won’t spoil anything but it is way better than the first one and woody harrelson as carnage is good. Hopefully this new sony marvel universe will do better than I first thought!”

Chef-HudScreenplays gives the film a 7 out of 10. The user writes, “Fueled by Tom Hardy and his passion for the source material, “Venom: Let there be carnage” is a massive triumph in terms of fan service and dark comedy that mostly hits. Definitely a distinguishable improvement over the the first film, although it could have been maybe 15-20 minutes longer just to develop its characters a little bit more.”

tmoser1434 gives the movie a 5 out of 10. The user says, “Venom: Let There Be Carnage is basically more the of the same, so fans of the original will enjoy but the rest of us will have to endure another campy interpretation of Spidey’s most threatening foe.”

cristiano-cr10 gives the film a perfect 10. He states, “Venom 1 is good, but Venom 2 is fantastic! Andy Serkis has done a great job and is the perfect director to direct all of Venom’s films. Tom Hardy is the Venom we’ve always wanted, Hoody Harlerson is also the Carnage we’ve always wanted! Looking forward to the future of Venom!”

lotekguy-1 gives the film a 3 out of 10. The user writes, “As I write this, 11 of 17 reviewers awarded 8+ stars, mostly declaring10s. Oh, how I wish I’d seen the same movie they did. I liked the first installment enough for a 7 that flirted with 8. Its mix of humor and action made my intro to these players quite enjoyable, creating eagerness for this one. What I got was a huge serving of sequel dropoff. The Felix and Oscar feuding between host and symbiote seemed forced and grew more tiresome than amusing. The CGI action sequences were severely deflated by bad cuts and worse lighting, diminishing one’s ability to identify who was doing what to whom. If a film is meant to thrive on carnage enough to make it eponymous, then SHOW IT IN VIVID DETAIL! We could have seen a lot more of it without blowing the PG-13the producers apparently coveted.”

Rainbowbeany gave the film a 6 out of 10. The user stated, “Silly and fun! Fans of the first should be pleased. Still super ridiculous but in all the right ways! Make sure to stay for the post credit scene! Mind blown!”

rickfletcher28 gave the film a 5 out of 10. He wrote, “I was in such a good mood before going into this movie, so what happened? Well I don’t have just one answer for the question that kept repeating in my mind, but I can say that the forcing of a cheesy scene over and over again, certainly didn’t help me. The laughs were forced and definitely not able to save the film for me. I just can’t say I would recommend any of my friends to see it and that’s a sad feeling, because ei really wanted to like it.”

mpiteo-40593 gave the film an 8 out of 10. He wrote, “An improvement over the first for sure, fully embracing the silliness and campiness of the first and doing a damn good job at it. I can see why many like it and dislike it. If you’re in it for the fun of it, this movie is a blast, and it was thrilling to finally see a live-action Carnage. As long as it’s not taken it too seriously, the film is a fun, silly, and not to mention, violent experience to be enjoyed by many.”

garrett_metzler-238-43847 gave the movie a 3 out of 10. He wrote, “The movie opened and 10 minutes in I found myself wondering what I was watching. I knew then this wasn’t the same as the first one. I loved the first one, 8/10 for me. This movie was so off the mark. I kept thinking who wrote this, how did it go so wrong and why are these dumb things constantly happening. First one had great story telling, comedy and fantastic action. This had none of that. Will sadly never watch again.”

Metacritic

On Metacritic the User Score sits at 5.9 with six positive reviews, one mixed review, and four negative reviews.

Here’s what moviegoers are saying on Metacritic:

Bykovsky7 gives the film a 9 out of 10. The user states, “Vibrant, fast paced, and entertaining movie. The second one in the Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Definitely much better and more thrilling than the first “Venom” movie. Woody’s acting can’t be disappointing and there he confirmed his great acting skills. Certainly the movie had some bad moments, but generally Andy Serkis and Tom Hardy did a good job. Can’t wait for Morbius in 2022.”

meeeew gives the film a 0. The user says, “What a g-ddamn awful artless mess of a movie this was. I walked out maybe 20 minutes in. Whoever at Sony decided an actor with obviously no talent should be the director of this should be fired. The pacing was off, the dialogue was crap, the CGI was laughable. If you’re interested like me because of the trailer, let me tell you you’re up for a grave disappointmrmt. I should know by now trailer mean nothing, but it is what it is”

tropicAces gave the film a 5 out of 10. The user wrote, “It has some moments of fun, but just like the first film the CGI fights between Venom and his symbiotic enemy look like dimly-lit trash bags flying at each other. It’s paced well, at least.”

xXNoelXx gives the film a perfect 10. The user writes, “This movie just doubles down and the craziness and absurdity of the first movie. Tons of action, comedy, “romance”, and a great third act. Wonderful cast, Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson are the stand outs, but Naomie Harris and Michelle Williams are also great as supporting characters. Highly reccommended film, definitetly stay for the credits.”

Coltblake9501 gives the film a perfect 10. The user says, “This movie is super fun and so easy to watch. Sony definitely did a good job adding to the first film and this movie leaves you wanting more. It’s no Academy Award winner, but it’s absolutely entertaining. It’s goofy, funny, at times even scary. Andy Serkis some how made it all work.”

Arturos gives the film a 10. He writes, “If journalists hate it then it’s a very good movie, not political agenda **** just a good buddy movie and everyone need to see it.”

Pidersky32 also gives the film a 10. The user states, “This movie is short, but it’s still good. I’m sure whoever liked the first movie will like this one.”

SepehrSkyler gives the film a 10 too. The user says, “It was AMAZING! I love Venim, I definitely want him to meet Spider-Man ASAP.”

