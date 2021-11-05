Kim Sherwood Tapped To Write New James Bond Novels Without 007, Will Reimagine Classic Characters

Ian Fleming Publications authorized novelist and University of Edinburgh lecturer Kim Sherwood to pen a new trilogy of James Bond novels where Bond is not featured, and where a number of classic characters will be reimagined.

The Guardian reports that Sherwood signed a deal with HarperCollins “to write three contemporary thrillers set in the world of James Bond but where the original 007 is missing, presumed captured or even killed.”

According to Amazon, Sherwood has only written one other novel, Testament. The book does have a high 4.5 stars out of 5. Although it has only received 34 ratings.

It currently ranks #465,067 on Amazon’s Best Sellers Rank for Books.

Despite having written only one book, Ian Fleming Publications managing director Corinne Turner explained why she believes Sherwood is right for the job.

She said, “In her first novel, Testament, Kim showed a rare gift for characterisation, time and place. She drew readers into a journey that unfolded in unexpected ways.”

Turner added, “These talents, and her near lifelong passion for Fleming and Bond, make her the perfect choice for this exciting new extension of the 007 universe. I can’t wait for readers to see what she’s created.”

Sherwood spoke about her passion for Bond and Ian Fleming telling The Guardian, “As a teenager, I chose Fleming when my English teacher asked us to write about an author we admired – I still have the school report. Since then, I’ve dreamed of writing James Bond.”

She added, “It’s rare that dreams come true, and I am grateful to the Fleming family for this incredible opportunity. I feel honoured to be the first novelist to expand the Bond universe through the Double 0-sector, bringing new life to old favourites and fresh characters to the canon.”

As for Bond she says he’s “one of the enduring loves of my life since I first watched Pierce Brosnan dive from the dam in GoldenEye.”

HarperCollins’ Kathryn Cheshire described Sherwood’s trilogy as “fresh, contemporary and thrill-a-minute, with a new generation of spies everyone will love.”

David Highfill, who will publish the books in the United States, added that Sherwood “pulled off the seemingly impossible task of writing a new Bond novel that’s both respectful of Fleming’s original genius and yet refreshingly modern.”

He went on to describe it as “audacious, pacey, sexy and just irresistibly entertaining.”

Johnny Geller a literary agent who represents Ian Fleming Publications also stated, “We struck gold with this latest collaboration with Kim Sherwood as not only is she a fine novelist but a Fleming aficionado of the highest order. Her re-imagining of some of our favourite characters and world building will delight any fan of James Bond and Ian Fleming.

This announcement comes after Daniel Craig’s final installment of James Bond, No Time to Die released in theaters back in October. The film saw Craig’s Bond die.

No Time to Die has currently earned $136.9 million in domestic theaters and $471.6 million in international theaters for a global total of $608.6 million.

However, the film had an estimated production budget of $250 million according to The-Numbers meaning the film needed to gross at least $625 million in order to break even. However, Variety claims that the film needed to gross “at least $800 million globally to get out of the red (probably closer to $900 million).

What do you make of this news about a new James Bond trilogy?