Netflix announced the release date for its upcoming live-action adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi’s Yu Yu Hakusho manga.

On Twitter, they wrote, “Welcome to the spirit world. Based on the legendary manga by Yoshihiro Togashi, YU YU HUKAHUSO – the live action series – arrives December 2023!”

The official description for the series states, “Based on the legendary manga by Yoshihiro Togashi originally serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump for four years from 1990 and published by Shueisha, the story revolves around Yusuke Urameshi, who spends his days getting into fights and dies in an accident while trying to protect a young child.”

“As he grapples with the fact that he is looking down on his dead body, a woman named Botan who calls herself a guide to the spirit world relays to him the shocking truth: no one expected a delinquent like Yusuke to die performing an act of goodness, and there was no place for him in either heaven or hell,” it continues.

The description concludes, “Thus, Yusuke is given a chance to be revived, and after passing his trial, he becomes an Underworld Detective. From there, Yusuke becomes entwined in a mystery that envelopes the human, demon and spirit worlds.”

The series was previously announced back in December 2020 with Kazutaka Sakamoto as the show’s executive producer and Akira Morri producing at Robot.

Back in March, Netflix revealed that they would be filming the live-action series at Toho Studio in Japan as part of a deal they made with Toho Studios to lease Stage 7 and Stage 10 beginning in April 2021.

President and CEO of Toho Studio Mitsuru Shimada said, “Since opening doors in 1932, we’ve welcomed a wide variety of filmmakers, streaming projects, and commercial creators from around the world. We’re thrilled that Netflix is joining our roster of amazing talent at Toho Studio. We look forward to continue delivering inspiring entertainment to audiences around the world.”

Yu Yu Hakusho was previously adapted into an anime series by director Noriyuki Abe and co-produced by Fuji Television, Yomiko Advertising, and Studio Pierrot. The series aired between October 1992 and December 1994 in Japan.

Funimation would license it and release it in North America in 2001 where it aired on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim and Toonami programming blocks.

The franchise also includes two animated films, a series of original video animations ( OVAs), audio albums, video games, a stage play, and other merchandise.

The manga is currently published in North America by VIZ Media. There are a total of 19 volumes.

Are you looking forward to this live-action adaptation?