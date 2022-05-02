Release Date Announced For The Second Season Of The Rising Of The Shield Hero English Dub, Voice Talent Confirmed

Crunchyroll announced the release date for the English dub of the second season of The Rising of the Shield Hero.

In a press release, Crunchyroll announced the second season’s English dub will release on Wednesday, May 4 at 5:oo pm ET on both Crunchyroll and Funimation.

The second season featured ADR direction from Steve Staley. The voice talent includes Stephen Fu as Naofumi Iwatani, Erica Mendez as Raphtalia, Brianna Knickerbocker as Filo, Amber Lee Connors as Ost Horai, Dawn M. Bennet as Eclair Seaetto, and Sean Chiplock as Kyo Ethnina.

The Rising of the Shield Hero is based on the manga written by Aneko Yusagi and illustrated by Seira Minami and adapted from the light novel written by Yusagi.

The second season of the anime is directed by Masato Jinbo and animated by DR Movie.

The show’s synopsis states, “Learning that other nations are enduring the Calamity Waves, Naofumi vows to fight. But before he can begin, word comes that the massive Spirit Tortoise is free.”

It adds, “Left unchecked, this rampaging monster could destroy the world. He assembles companions Raphtalia and Filo and a few new allies, one of which reveals scary news—this was no accident. Someone deliberately unleashed the legendary beast!”

Subtitled episodes for the series are currently being simulcast from Japan on Wednesdays at 6:00 am PT on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Do you plan on watching the dubbed version of The Rising of the Shield Hero? What have you thought about the subtitled version of Season 2?

