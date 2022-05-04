Rumor: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Sequel Not Launching Until 2023, Will Be For PC And Next-Gen Consoles Only, No Last-Gen

Rumor: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Sequel Not Launching Until 2023, Will Be For PC And Next-Gen Consoles Only, No Last-Gen

A leaker has claimed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel will not be releasing until 2023, and that it will be only on next-gen consoles outside of PC.

Video game journalist Jeff Grubb made the allegation on his GrubbSnax podcast (transcribed by VGC). Grubb had previously leaked the reveal of Street Fighter 6.

He also recently claimed the leaks regarding the Super Mario Bros. movie’s plot were “pretty accurate,” and that a rumored upcoming Sony acquisition would be “bigger than Kojima Productions.”

“Star Wars Jedi 2 is going to be new-gen only, where it’s PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and then of course PC,” Grubb claimed.

“One of the reasons that they’re going to be able to do that is because it’s not coming out until 2023,” Grubb added. “This game is for sure now not coming out until 2023.”

Grubb further claimed this “has some upsides,” as “they don’t have to worry about trying to straddle these generation lines.”

“It makes it easier to just disassociate yourself with those millions of PS4s and Xbox Ones out in the world when you are in 2023,” Grubb explained, “and you’re going to have several months of making it very easy to get an Xbox Series X, probably a few months before now and then when it’s actually okay to get a PS5.”

“And then at the same time you can take advantage of it and do something that feels new,” Grubb elaborated. He reportedly claimed that while the game had originally intended to launch in 2022, this plan was now scrapped, along with the “Fallen Order” subtitle for the sequel.

The game will allegedly be shown during Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim that takes place between May 26th and May 29th.

EA had previously announced in late January of this year that three Star Wars games were coming from Respawn Entertainment, one of them being the next installment in the Star Wars Jedi franchise.

The other two were a first-person shooter from Peter Hirschmann (Star Wars: Battlefront, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed), and a strategy game in collaboration with Bit Reactor. The latter is a new studio formed by former Firaxis Games developers (XCOM, Civilization).

In their press release back in January, EA detailed, “Game Director Stig Asmussen and his team at the studio are already working on the next game in the action adventure Star Wars Jedi series, and are joined by two new teams working to deliver additional unique Star Wars gameplay experiences across multiple genres.”

Interestingly, the claim that they will be dropping Fallen Order makes sense given the press release did not mention Fallen Order at all but rather described the game as “the next game in the Star Wars Jedi franchise.”

