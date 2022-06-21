Report Now Claims Amber Heard Is Being Cut From Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Mera Will Be Recast, Her Reps Deny It

Report Now Claims Amber Heard Is Being Cut From Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Mera Will Be Recast, Her Reps Deny It

In case you’re keeping score, the original rumor floating around was that Amber Heard would be fired from the upcoming Aquaman sequel, and the character of Mera was getting recast. Then, it turned out she was going to be in Aquaman 2 despite courting controversy over ex-husband Johnny Depp pursuing legal action against her in a defamation suit, which he ended up winning.

More recently, it was verified on the witness stand in a Virginia court that Heard’s role would be smaller, with her screen time clocking in at roughly ten minutes. She claimed this was a deliberate paring down of her place in the script, but that was denied by DC Films head Walter Hamada, who admitted he wanted to replace the 36-year-old as he didn’t care for her acting.

But then, in a seemingly calculated countermove by Warner Bros., the word from a recent test screening was Heard’s time in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was expanded to 20 minutes.

Up until this past week, that was the intel to go on. Now, a new curveball from Just Jared is making the situation even more confusing. The gossip site reported in an exclusive that Heard’s status has circled all the way back to being let go, and supplanted. It’s hard to tell which story to believe at this point, given all the contradictions.

“Warner Bros. decided to recast Amber Heard‘s role after [screen testing] the movie. They are going to be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman,” their insider said. No actresses were named who could take Heard’s place, but Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke is often touted as a lead contender, having worked with Momoa on the hit HBO series where their chemistry was very apparent.

Naturally, Heard’s reps denied this scoop, and slammed it as “slightly insane.” Said a spokesperson on her behalf in a statement to People, “The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane.”

In response, Just Jared issued an update from other sources close to Aquaman 2 where they said, “Amber has not been completely cut from the film. She still has a small role.” Conversely, Just Jared stands by their initial report, adding to the update “Our other sources still say Amber will be recast.”

The actual circumstances could be similar to Ezra Miller’s precarious position as The Flash in DC’s cinematic universe. Warner may think too much money has been invested in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom to send Amber Heard packing right away, but she is nonetheless on borrowed time, and won’t have a future in the DCEU.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom backstrokes into theaters next March. Do you think we will see Amber Heard in the film for any length of time, or is her toxicity too much for even the clueless heads at Warner Bros. to endure?

