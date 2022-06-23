Chris Hemsworth On Whether His Hulk Hogan Biopic Is Still Happening: “Uhh – Maybe!”

Chris Hemsworth On Whether His Hulk Hogan Biopic Is Still Happening: “Uhh – Maybe!”

Set to play The Immortal One himself, Thor: Love and Thunder star Chris Hemsworth recently gave an update on his previously announced Hulk Hogan biopic – and what he wasn’t favorable for the nascent movie.

RELATED: WWE Chairman Vince McMahon Under Investigation For Hush Money Payments To Ex-Employees

Asked about its status during a chat with Emmy-winning sports and entertainment interviewer Chris Van Vliet, Hemsworth shared that the film currently has made gained little traction due to both his and assigned director Todd Phillips’ attentions being focused on other things.

Is the Hogan project still on their minds? Is it happening? The MCU actor answered, “Uhh – maybe!”

” Todd Phillips is doing, I think, Joker 2 I believe and I’ve been off doing other films,” said the actor before adding that while the film is still technically in development, the stars have to align for them to make an progress.

“And yeah, it’s all in conversations and in development. Like a lot of things, a lot of different things need to come together for it to happen,” he affirmed. “But I don’t have 24-inch pythons – yet!” – a reference to Hogan’s signature bragging about the size of his arms, or “pythons,” and how they’ll “run wild on you.”

Thankfully for fans, that calling card and the various catchphrases of the Hulkster are likely to make it into the script, and based on his time as Thor, Hemsworth seems to have the right acting chops to bring it all to life

RELATED: AEW Star Jeff Hardy Arrested On Multiple Charges Months After WWE Firing Over Suspected Substance Abuse

His attachment to the role of one of wrestling’s biggest superstars in history was first announced in 2019, just as he was coming off the massive success of Avengers: Endgame and Phillips was basking in the overwhelming reception to Joker.

At the time, Hemsworth told Variety that the script was still being written, though admitted that he hadn’t yet delved into the powerlifting required to bulk up to the size of a wrestler from the 80s since he expected pre-production to be a long way off (Sadly, it seems that not much has changed between then and now).

More recently, though still nearly a year ago, the script’s co-writer John Pollono revealed to ScreenRant that the screenplay is complete and he’s “really proud of the work, it’s great.”

However, said Pollono, the details held within remain super top secret.

“I don’t know what I’m allowed to say about that. They send people that script and they have to read it in two hours, it’s like top secret, so I’m not gonna be the guy who gets fired on it,” he explained.

He also speculated that COVID could be a factor in whether or not the biopic gets made, telling the outlet, “I’m really excited to see the movie and hopefully – I don’t know how Covid-friendly that movie would be to shoot ’cause they got like 30,000 people in the crowds in some of these scenes. I can’t wait to see it someday.’’

RELATED: Taika Waititi Claims That Thor: Love And Thunder Is Not A Passing Of The Torch Between Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster And Chris Hemsworth’s Thor

However, the hit to Hogan’s reputation caused by one particular moment seen in his infamously-leaked sex tape may hurt the film’s chances.

In the clip, as obtained and published by Gawker.com, the Hulkster went on a racist rant that changed how his former fans viewed him and led to him being banned from the WWE for three years between 2015-2018.

Taking Gawker to court for invasion of privacy, Hogan eventually won a $115 million settlement, which in turn led to the site’s demise, and he was soon invited back for appearances by the WWE.

However, that hasn’t softened the ring legend’s detractors, who have thus far been slow to forgive.

In the meantime, Thor: Love and Thunder is out on July 8th, and Todd Phillips is moving closer to making Joker 2 a reported musical reality.

What do you make of the Hogan biopic’s struggles to enter the ring? Let us know your thoughts on social media or in the comments down below!

NEXT: