‘She-Hulk’ Reveals Bruce Banner Recovered From Avengers: Endgame Snap Thanks To Cousin Being The “Better” Hulk

‘She-Hulk’ Reveals Bruce Banner Recovered From Avengers: Endgame Snap Thanks To Cousin Being The “Better” Hulk

As if it were not already evidently clear from the series’ marketing that Marvel’s latest Disney Plus offering would seek to supplant the Hulk with his cousin by means of tearing him down, the premiere episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has revealed that after months of searching for a way to recover from his universe-restoring ‘snap’ in Avengers: Endgame, the “better” reception of his cousin’s body to their shared powers was the key to his healing.

RELATED: Mainstream Media Outlets Disingenuously Claim ‘She-Hulk’ Review Bombed By Angry Male Fans Despite Series Having More False Positive Reviews Than Negative

This boosting of Jennifer Walters’ identity as the ‘bestest’ – a term used to describe her by the series’ own promotional material – of the two Hulks can be seen in the opening minutes of her solo series’ premiere episode, A Normal Amount of Rage.

Recapping the events that lead to her gaining powers, Jen breaks the fourth wall to explain to the audience that her transformation into the Jade Giantess came about thanks to her taking a road trip with Bruce.

Flashing back to their time traveling in the car, her cousin can be heard in the background speaking to the circumstances of his formerly-devastated right arm.

“I mean, my arm’s starting to heal,” he tells Jen, pointing to a makeshift monitor mounted on his wrist. “No one thought it was actually going to be possible, but it’s all because I made this little device which keeps me in human form.”

RELATED: ‘She-Hulk’ Head Writer Admits Disney Plus Series Originally Developed As Legal Procedural Until Writer’s Room “Realized None Of Us Are That Adept At Writing Rousing Trial Scenes”

However, amidst their conversation, the two are surprised by the sudden appearance of a spaceship – a Sakaarian Class-A Courier craft, as later noted by Bruce – in the middle of the highway.

Veering off the road to avoid hitting it, Jen’s car proceeds to flip and roll down an embankment, leaving them both dazed and the series’ protagonist, thanks to a drop of her cousin’s blood getting into one of her open wounds, with Hulk powers.

After a night spent wandering around attempting to make sense of the situation, replete with being cat-called by a group of men outside of a bar, whom she proceeds to deal with using her newfound abilities, a confused Jen eventually finds herself waking up in a bed inside of a beach side bungalow in Mexico.

Hearing music playing from another room, Jen proceeds to follow it into an underground laboratory wherein she finds her cousin both fully-healed and once again in his ‘Smart Hulk’ form.

RELATED: ‘She-Hulk’ Director Kat Coiro Hopes Disney Plus Series Makes It “Normal To Have Female Superheroes”, Forgets Series Own Advertising Treats Jennifer Walters’ Gender As A Novelty

Asked for detail as to what exactly was going on, Bruce proceeds to solemnly explain, “My blood got into your system and after the wreck and you got a lethal dose of Gamma radiation.”

Turning to the fact that despite this Jen was still alive and well, Bruce reveals to her, “You and I, we share a rare combination of genetic factors that allow us to synthesize Gamma-radiation into…something else.”

“I have been analyzing your blood,” he adds, before noting that with “the way it synthesized gamma, I was able to use it to completely heal my arm.”

Attempting to put the story together in her head, a still shocked Jen then inquires, “Oh…because I’m better than you?”

RELATED: ‘She-Hulk’ Head Writer Teases Series’ “Lighter” Take On Daredevil: “People Have Already Seen A Version Who Is Very Dramatic, Dark, Brooding”

“Mmm…it’s basically different,” Bruce sheepishly responds, only for Jen to quip back, “in a better way.”

Attempting to avoid admitting that she was in fact correct, as suggested by the character’s own body language and mannerisms during the scene, Bruce then moves to switch topics.

Drawing his recap to a close, Bruce stutters as he summarizes, “In conclusion, my arm is healed and now I’m able to be my fully integrated self again,” before proceeding to begin Jen’s previously-teased island assessment-slash-training.

The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney Plus.

NEXT: ‘She-Hulk’ Director Kat Coiro Blames Criticism Of Marvel Series’ CGI On “Our Culture’s Belief In its Ownership Of Women’s Bodies”