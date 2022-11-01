‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Producer Claims Namor “Is The Voice Of The Colonized”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore recently claimed that the film depicts Namor as “the voice of the colonized.”

During an interview with Phase Zero, Moore spoke about Namor and his depiction in the upcoming Marvel Studios film.

When asked what he wanted Namor to be in the MCU, Moore replied, “We thought it was really interesting, both to bring a little bit of the attitude of Namor from publishing, who has always known as being incredibly arrogant and sort of confident, but also to ground it in a real conflict.”

Moore continued, “And I think when Ryan decided to really anchor the world of Talokan in Mayan culture and to have Namor be a little bit of the voice of the colonized it gave him a reason for that arrogance and a reason for that attitude.”

He added, “And Tenoch really brings that to life in a way that we were so impressed by.”

Moore would also discussed the way Namor’s name is pronounced in the film. A recent clip from the film sees Huerta pronouncing Namor’s name Nah-more rather than the typical pronunciation of Neigh-more.

Moore explained, “Namor , I would say, he’s obviously given that name also by someone in the film so it’s not even something that it is from him. But there is certainly a way that a Spanish speaker or even a Mayan speaker would say Namor versus a way that an English speaker or somebody who is a little bit more Western in slant might say Namor. And we thought that was just interesting.”

“It’s reality that people face and it felt more genuine than having everybody to pronounce it correctly, to be quite honest,” Moore elaborated.

Namor’s name being given to him by his enemies rather than his own people is another drastic change from the comics for the character.

In The Saga of the Sub-Mariner #1, Namor’s mother Fen declares, “His very name will be a beacon to show him what the realm will one day expect of him.”

Namor then details, “Namor was I born. ‘Avenging Son.’ Spawn of two worlds…yet fated to belong fully to none.”

This is just another in a growing list that proves the character being called Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not actually Namor, but some character altogether just using his name.

What do you make of Moore’s explanation regarding how Namor is pronounced in the film? What about his description of Namor as the voice of the colonized?

