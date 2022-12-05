‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Star Charlie Cox Says Series’ “Tone” Could Allow For The Man Without Fear To Cameo In ‘Deadpool 3’

As if the entirety of his twin cameos in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law weren’t enough to raise suspicions that his Disney Plus series would share nothing more with the original Netflix series than its lead actors, actor Charlie Cox has suggested that the tone of the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again naturally allow for its title hero to make a brief stop-over in Deadpool 3.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s resident Man Without Fear actor shared his thoughts on a potential meet-up the two crimson-clad heroes (barring any plans by Daredevil to keep rocking the awkward live-action adaptation of his original suit he wore in She-Hulk) during a recent panel appearance this past weekend at the Dortmund-hosted German Comic-Con.

As seen in a brief clip originally shared to Twitter by user @Murdlockian, appearing on stage alongside Foggy Nelson actor Elden Henson, Cox opined to the crowd that “Because of the tone of our show, I think there’s a place for Daredevil to show up in Deadpool 3.”

“It would be really cool,” he added before promptly joking in follow-up, “Oh great, now that’s a news story.”

Given the confirmed ‘R’-rating being given to Deadpool 3, some fans have taken Cox’s tease to suggest that Daredevil: Born Again will be so heavy, consequential, and gritty as to be given a similar letter grade from the MPAA – and as such, any potential crossover would entail a somewhat serious and dramatic interaction.

However, considering the more comedic and slapstick nature of the Merc With A Mouth’s cinematic outings, Cox’s drawing of a tonal connection between the two heroes seems to more imply that the “tone” of Daredevil: Born Again will be more akin to typical MCU/Disney-fare rather than anything dramatic.

As for how two of Spider-Man’s best friends could possibly cross paths, according to separte rumors from both noted scooper Daniel Ritchman and YouTube channel Heavy Spoilers, it seems Loki’s Time Variance Authority – namely Owen Wilson’s Agent Mobius – will play a heavy role in bringing Deadpool to the MCU.

If true, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to speculate that the TVA’s manipulations could result in the wannabe-mutant being either randomly dropped in the MCU somewhere in the area of Hell’s Kitchen, thus putting him well within fighting rage of ol’ Horn Head.

Of course, there’s also the possibility that all of this speculation is for naught and should he pop-up in Deadpool 3, Daredevil will just be dropped in to the film à la his continuity breaking appearance in She-Hulk’s finale in an attempt to evoke the very same ‘humor’ found in that most recent of Disney Plus disasters.

At current, Reynolds’ Deadpool – as well as Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, and now possibly Cox’s Daredevil – is currently slated to join the MCU on November 8th, 2024.

